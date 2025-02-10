The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 12 preview: The team reveals the Blair treasure map

In the upcoming episode of The Curse of Oak Island, set to air on February 11, the team is poised to reveal a groundbreaking discovery: the Blair treasure map.

This revelation promises to be a pivotal moment in their ongoing quest to uncover the island’s long-hidden secrets.

Doug Crowell, a researcher and historian, introduces the Blair treasure map to the team, marking its first appearance in the series.

The map, believed to date back to the late 19th or early 20th century, is associated with treasure hunter Frederick Blair, who held a long-term lease on Oak Island and was deeply involved in its exploration.

The map suggests the existence of three separate treasure caches on the island, each potentially holding invaluable artifacts or riches.

It’s much-needed excitement in the season, which has yet to present any treasure from its excavation efforts.

The Oak Island treasure hunters get excited in the Episode 12 teaser

In a preview of the episode, the team examines the map with palpable excitement. One member exclaims, “Oh my gosh, there’s something here,” as they correlate the map’s details with their current findings.

The discovery of what appears to be a continuation of a stone path further fuels their enthusiasm, leading to the speculation that it could be connected to one of the treasure caches indicated on the map.

Previously unearthed in earlier excavations, the stone path has been a focal point of the team’s investigations.

Its alignment with the locations marked on the Blair treasure map provides a compelling lead, suggesting they might be on the verge of a significant breakthrough.

What happened in the last episode of Oak Island?

In the preceding episode, the team deliberated on the strategic placement of caissons in the Money Pit area, aiming to maximize their chances of locating the elusive Chappell Vault.

Their efforts were rewarded with unexpected discoveries within a brick container, including artifacts that could offer insights into the island’s storied past.

The introduction of the Blair treasure map adds a new dimension to their exploration strategy. By cross-referencing the map with their existing data and recent findings, the team hopes to pinpoint the exact locations of the purported treasure caches.

This methodical approach shows their commitment to combining historical research with modern technology to unravel Oak Island’s mysteries.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming episode, viewers are eager to see how the Blair treasure map will influence the team’s next steps. Will this historic document lead them to a long-sought-after treasure, or will it present new challenges and enigmas?

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.