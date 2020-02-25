The Curse of Oak Island preview: William Shatner visits as team search for secrets in the swamp

Subscribe to our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

The Curse of Oak Island returns with a DOUBLE BILL tonight — as Star Trek legend William Shatner visits the island for a Drilling Down special, before the team take to the swamp for the next episode of Season 7.

The show took a break last week when the History channel debuted their Washington miniseries, but fear not, because The Curse of Oak Island is back, and we’re in for a treat this week.

The Drilling Down special whets our appetites at 8/7c before normal viewing returns at 9/8c with a brand new episode titled Burnt Offering.

Star Trek fans should be sure to tune in, as none other than the original James T Kirk visits Oak Island. That’s right, William Shatner will be boldly stepping into the War Room for a chat with the treasure-hunting team.

This week’s regular episode then sees the guys once again concentrating on revealing the secrets of the swamp. This despite the fact that geologist Terry Matheson and his team seem to be edging closer and closer to discovering the Money Pit.

In the last episode, the discovery of a piece of wood from the 17th Century indicated that the Money Pit is closer than ever to being uncovered.

The swamp remains the focus of attention

This week, the guys seem content for Terry to plug away at his search, while the others make significant gains in the swamp. And why not? Having gone to the time and expense of draining the marshy land, let’s see what’s in there.

We’ve already found an ancient paved platform, and there could be anything else in there from the Ark of the Covenant to a sunken ship.

The History channel states for this episode, “New, hard evidence suggests that Fred Nolan’s theory that a ship was buried in the swamp centuries ago, may be true.”

On the show’s preview, we hear a shout of “this is a huge structure,” and we hear Rick Lagina say he wants “to know who did it, and why.” So, perhaps the guys have actually found a ship, which could be an earth-shattering discovery.

Meanwhile, metal detectorist Gary Drayton has found another artifact in the swamp. An expert tells him, Marty Lagina, and Alex Lagina that the object has been in a “hot sustained fire.” Marty wonders aloud, “Wow, what’s that doing in the swamp?”

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down

Meanwhile, on the Drilling Down special, William Shatner drops by the War Room to have the “global phenomenon” that is The Curse of Oak Island explained to him.

True to form, Shatner, suggest it’s “a mystery that has no explanation.” We sincerely hope he’s wrong about that, as we all want answers.

Catch William Shatner on Oak Island at 8/7c and a new episode of The Curse of Oak Island at 9/8c on History.