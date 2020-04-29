This week, The Curse of Oak Island was the season 7 finale, and the boys took the opportunity to take stock of what they have achieved up to this point.

The whole team gathered around the table in the War Room with a collection of artifacts discovered over the past seven seasons and debated what to do next.

The episode had begun with continued digging at Borehole RF1 with one last push of the giant oscillator drill in the hope of revealing the Chappell Vault. Alas, a lack of good finds and an increasingly dangerous dig site, led Rick Lagina to utter, “terminate the hole.”

And that was it. No more digging, at least until next Spring. So it was time to say a fond farewell to Vanessa Lucido and the ROC Drilling Equipment company.

The Fellowship of the Dig gathered in the War Room

In the War Room, the team sat around the table with an impressive number of finds from over the years, some dating back to the 1200s.

Marty and Gary told the guys of their recent discovery of a coin that Marty had dropped down borehole H8 two years ago. At the time, the team suspected they’d found the Money Pit but that the treasure had drifted away.

Marty dropped the coin down the hole as an experiment to see how far it would drift. The idea was it would prove that the treasure moves around underground.

The coin, discovered this week, had drifted at least 10 feet from where Marty dropped it. Marty pointed out that this proves metal (and treasure) can move around underground in horizontal as well as vertical directions.

And it can move quite a distance in a short time.

This fact could mean treasure buried on the island could have been dispersed over a wider area than was previously thought.

Geologist Terry Matthieson pointed out that Marty’s coin reveals strong water currents flow beneath the island, which means “the Money Pit area is nothing like it would have been” at the time any potential treasure was buried there.

Marty Lagina, the man who holds many of the purse strings, told the guys if we want to continue digging the Money Pit area, it will cost “tens of millions.”

Marty Lagina asks ‘is there treasure on Oak Island?’

Bearing that in mind, he asked the guys a very straightforward question: “Does the Fellowship still think that there is still something here to find?”

Doug Crowell pipes up immediately, “yes, definitely” and is followed quickly by Charles Barkhouse, “Yep.”

“Everybody?” asks Marty to a succession of nods and shouts of “yes” and “absolutely.”

Charles said, “there’s treasure here; you just haven’t found it.”

David Blankenship, “there’s something here; we just haven’t looked in the right spot.” Tom Nolan said, “how do you put a price on something that might change history?”

Archaeologist Laird Niven said he’s not sure about there being any treasure, but “something happened here, and it’s worth pursuing.”

Marty pressed Dan Henskee into an answer as to whether he thought there was any treasure to find.

He finally said, “even just to get together is worth it, even if we don’t find the treasure,” and the guys all nodded in agreement.

Gary Drayton said, “I’m not leaving.”

Even Billy Gerhardt, the quiet man in the digger, piped up, “if you don’t do it, I’m coming down weekends to finish it.”

There you have it, folks, the Fellowship of the Dig never lays down and never gives up. Fingers crossed, they’ll be back digging soon.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on History.