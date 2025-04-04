The Curse Of Oak Island: fans mock ‘historic’ discovery linked to William Phips

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, excitement over a newly discovered pipe stem quickly turned into online ridicule.

The artifact, recovered from the RP-1 shaft, was touted by the team as the “largest diameter pipe stem” ever found on the island.

Archaeologist Laird Niven suggested it dated between 1680 and 1710 and was likely of English origin.

The team celebrated the find, speculating that it could be linked to 17th-century treasure hunter Sir William Phips.

Rick Lagina claimed the pipe predated the legendary Money Pit by 85 years, hinting it could support theories of early treasure activity.

But fans weren’t buying it, taking to Reddit to mock what they saw as another stretch in the show’s ongoing treasure hunt.

Fans slam lack of scientific evidence

Pipe stem in Oak Island confuses viewers.

Viewers criticized the show’s attempt to date the artifact based solely on its shape and connection point to the bowl.

“To try and date a pipe stem based on the angle of where it connects to the bowl. Really?” one Reddit user posted, calling for carbon dating or XRF testing.

Another added, “The idea that a particular shape of pipe existed only at one specific point in time is so ludicrous as to be purely nonsensical.”



Many fans believe the show’s eagerness to validate its theories is overshadowing objective scientific rigor, casting doubt on the legitimacy of such “historic” finds.

Despite Emma Culligan being present at the lab, she did not give an analysis on the date of the pipe.

Phips Connection Dismissed as Speculative

The episode linked the pipe stem to Sir William Phips, a 17th-century figure known for salvaging treasure from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de la Concepción.

The Oak Island team speculated the artifact could date back to Phips’ era and hinted he may have played a role in the Money Pit’s origins.

But fans on social media found the theory far-fetched, with one sarcastic comment reading, “Trash? Found near the Money Pit? Could the trash have been left by Mystery Man, Anthony Graves…?”



Others noted the pipe could easily have belonged to someone else entirely, dismissing the connection to Phips as an example of the show’s habit of forcing narrative links.

Despite fan frustration, the show continues to lean heavily into dramatic storytelling to maintain interest in its decade-long treasure hunt.

In Season 12, the show teased several parts of Oak Island that could potentially produce real treasure; however, none have been found so far.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.