The Challenge’s Zach Nichols shares why he felt bad for Horacio Gutierrez in Season 40

The Challenge star Zach Nichols explained why he felt bad for Horacio Gutierrez after watching how things went on Battle of the Eras.

Viewers saw host TJ Lavin announce the Eras Invitational, where competitors who finished last in the opening challenge, automatically went to elimination.

Unfortunately, Nurys Mateo had a subpar performance, sending her from the Era 4 team to The Arena.

During deliberation, she called out her rival, Olivia Kaiser, and the Era 4 daily challenge winners, Horacio and Michele Fitzgerald, granted Nurys’ request.

Unfortunately, Nurys didn’t get an elimination that benefited her, as she went into Hall Brawl against Olivia.

While Nurys gave it a decent effort, she was outsized and outmatched by Olivia, who ousted her from Season 40 early as Horacio watched.

Zach says he felt bad for Horacio and Nurys during Battle of the Eras

In an Instagram clip from his Zach Nichols Podcast, the former Challenge winner spoke about Horacio’s tough predicament with his girlfriend.

“I think the worst you can find yourself in The Challenge is watching your significant other in a physical elimination round when they don’t belong,” Zach told his co-host, Pierre Cabal.

He explained that Nurys isn’t a fast-twitch athlete and is much better at endurance or puzzle events.

“Nurys did what I thought she would try to do. She was gonna try to win with speed,” Zach said and mentioned that Olivia was physically able to handle the Hall Brawl better.

“If I had to watch Jenna in an elimination round, like a physical one, I would have hated it,” he shared.

There were only two other options for Nurys’ opponent in the elimination: Former Challenge winners Kaycee Clark and Jenny West, who are both impressive in physical events.

“She got the worst elimination for her skillset,” Zach reiterated about Nurys’ situation, adding that the Take Shelter event probably suited her best.

Nurys said she almost didn’t return for Season 40

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nurys considered sitting on the sidelines and not participating in Battle of the Eras.

She revealed she had barely had much time to recover from watching back the events of Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, and process everything that happened. During that season, she eliminated Horacio and their friend Kyland Young, after getting betrayed by her friend Olivia.

Nurys survived a second elimination in which she defeated Olivia and castmate James Lock, then finished second overall in her first Challenge final. It was a star-making performance; one that exhausted her physically, emotionally, and mentally.

According to Nurys, the Season 39 reunion aired on MTV two weeks before filming started for Season 40. During that reunion, viewers saw her rehash drama with Olivia, Michele Fitzgerald, and Jay Starrett.

She had a significant reason to return for Season 40: her significant other, Horacio. Based on Nurys’ comments, he talked her into going on the season to be with him.

Her boyfriend’s presence may have also “hindered” her game, as she shared they spent a lot of time together and she didn’t socialize much with castmates. Nurys said if Horacio hadn’t been there, she probably would’ve socialized more.

Unfortunately, her early exit probably wasn’t what either of them imagined occurring when they returned for Battle of the Eras, following a tumultuous Season 39.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.