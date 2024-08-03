The Challenge’s Zach Nichols calls castmate Veronica Portillo ‘trash’ after she slams podcast hosts

Zach Nichols doesn’t hold back his opinions about former castmates he doesn’t consider the best competitors on The Challenge and recently reacted to Veronica Portillo’s remarks about him.

Zach, a former 2012 Battle of the Seasons winner, currently hosts the Zach Nichols Podcast, which features Pierre Caball as co-host.

They’ve conversed with various reality TV stars, mainly from The Challenge, to discuss their experiences on the show.

Some of their guests included former show winners Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Brad Fiorenza.

Brad was among the most recent guests, fresh off his All Stars 4 appearance ahead of him appearing on The Challenge Season 40.

Based on recent remarks from Zach’s former castmate, three-time Challenge winner Veronica, she turned down requests to appear on the podcast and revealed why she won’t ever be a guest.

Veronica shared why she turned down Zach’s podcast

Earlier this week, Veronica commented with a retweet of a fan’s photo from a Zach Nichols Podcast event in San Diego, California.

The podcast’s recent event featured guest stars Jordan Wiseley, Paulie Calafiore, and Cara Maria Sorbello posing with the podcast hosts.

“MAGA (sorry, had to). I 100 prefer the Road Rules panel,” Veronica wrote in her retweet.

MAGA (sorry, had to). I 💯 prefer the Road Rules panel https://t.co/Z4bX6HDtSM — Veronica Portillo. (@v_cakes) July 30, 2024

That message refers to Challenge Mania, which had an event featuring her castmates Darrell Taylor and Kefla Hare.

In another tweet, Veronica shared a screenshot of a message that she received from Pierre Caball to appear on Zach’s podcast.

In the message, Pierre shares that they’re “currently scheduling interviews for [All Star 4]” and wanted to have Veronica on the show.

“We would of course take care of flights and accommodations within our budget as well as schedule your conversation around an episode of your choice that is not booked yet. Let me know if you’re interested,” Pierre wrote in the message.

“I ignored their request in March & I will continue to ignore their request. No amount of free ‘flight & accommodations’ or ‘wine’ will get me to change my mind on supporting this podcast & the man behind it,” Veronica said in her retweet with the message screenshot.

Veronica shares a screenshot on Twitter of a message from Zach Nichols Podcast host Pierre. Pic credit: @v_cakes/Twitter

“But here’s a pod I do support!” Veronica said in another retweet, which featured a video of her appearance on the Challenge Mania Podcast.

In the video clip (below), she talks to hosts Scott Yager and her castmate Derrick Kosinski about why she’s not on MTV’s Battle of the Eras season due to a contract signing issue.

Zach reacts to former castmate’s comments

While Zach and Pierre’s Patreon podcast is subscriber-based, they often provide free clips and preview videos from their podcast on social media.

A recent video clip shared on Zach and the podcast’s Instagram pages has him and Pierre discussing Veronica’s picture she’d tweeted out.

“Queen V,” Zach said after Pierre suggested someone posted a picture online from their San Diego event.

Zach Nichols on his podcast. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

“I don’t even understand the point of that. Nobody- I guess I said some negative things about her on the podcast,” Zach said to his castmate in the clip.

“Not really. I don’t think so. I mean we talked about her ability,” Pierre replied.

“Which is trash,” Zach responded.

“Nobody that went and did our San Diego show would need another human to push them up a hill,” he said regarding her needing help in the All-Stars 4 final.

“Not a mountain. A hill, so maybe she’s mad about that,” he suggested.

Zach called out his castmate’s tweet comment

“What I did not like about her post, and again, I could care less what she thinks because I don’t think she’s a very intelligent person- but she said something [with her photo retweet] like, ‘MAGA. I like the group in Pittsburgh- the old school panel better,'” Zach shared.

“That’s fine, you can like them better. I don’t care. That was a great group of people, too,” he said.

“My issue is, did anyone say anything about politics at our show in San Diego?” Zach asked with his co-host saying, “Nope.”

“Was there one word spoken about politics? No, because I don’t f***ing care,” he said, adding, “I don’t care what anyone else’s political opinions are, as long as you treat everyone with respect.”

“If the worst thing you can say about me is I like the idea of Make America Great, sue me,” Zach said before continuing his rant about disliking most politicians.

Viewers last saw Zach and Veronica as castmates during the Final Reckoning season on MTV. Veronica teamed with Chris “CT” Tamburello, while Zach partnered with Amanda Garcia, but neither team reached the final.

Zach last appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season and shared why he may never return to the franchise. Veronica appeared more recently in MTV’s Ride or Dies season and several of Paramount+’s All Stars spinoff seasons, including the recently aired All Stars 4.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.