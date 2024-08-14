The Challenge’s TJ Lavin shares message about show’s future before Season 40 premiere

MTV’s The Challenge has survived for 40 seasons, making it one of the longest-running reality TV competition shows.

Season 40 will be Battle of the Eras, with the largest cast assembled in the show’s history, consisting of stars from the 39 seasons of The Challenge.

Among them are OGs like Mark Long, CT Tamburello, and Johnny Bananas, as well as popular stars including Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett, Tori Deal, and Amanda Garcia.

The show’s long-term success is due to many things, including its cast of personalities, evolving production, and, of course, the man hosting the show, TJ Lavin.

However, TJ credited another essential aspect of the show’s success in a new video update.

In addition, he seemed to mention the show’s future, as it’s unknown if there will be a Season 41.

TJ comments about the future of The Challenge

In an Instagram video on @thechallenge before the Season 40 premiere, host TJ Lavin appeared on camera.

“Yo, what’s up? How are you doing? TJ Lavin here. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans because without you, there’s no us, and you are doing the damn thing,” he said.

“So thank you, thank you, thank you, for watching. Really appreciate you, and stay tuned for more fun from The Challenge, alright? We will keep bringing them. You keep watching them. We’ll keep bringing them. We’ll keep doing the damn thing. Love you. Thank you,” he said before signing off.

Will there be The Challenge 41 on MTV?

While TJ’s message didn’t officially confirm a Season 41, it seems to bode well for the show’s future. As of this writing, no reports indicate MTV has renewed The Challenge for additional seasons.

However, online spoilers revealed that The Challenge: All Stars 5 wrapped up filming several weeks ago, crowning new winners. The spin-off, which airs on Paramount+, has featured seasons since 2021.

Additional spin-offs have arrived from The Challenge, including two seasons of The Challenge: USA on CBS. There are no official reports that The Challenge will film any more seasons.

There was also one season of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+, in which MTV’s Jordan Wiseley and The Challenge: UK’s Kaz Crossley won the title of champions. As of this writing, there is no indication of any other seasons for this show or the international versions.

However, MTV’s The Challenge continues to survive, along with other popular reality TV competition shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Whether The Challenge stays on MTV or moves to a streaming platform is unknown, but it’s clear that many fans don’t want the exciting ride to end.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c on MTV.