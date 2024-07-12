The Challenge’s Rachel Robinson reveals she suffered her first serious injury during All Stars 4

Rachel Robinson is amongst The Challenge’s all-time great competitors. Due to her impressive athletic abilities, the former Road Rules star won two seasons of the MTV competition show.

She possessed a combination of resilience, endurance, and strength, which fellow competitors may have lacked.

While injury-free throughout her early career, she revealed that she suffered her first serious injury during her return to the show’s spin-off years later.

Rachel was among the MTV OGs who appeared on The Challenge: All Stars 4, which recently concluded airing on Paramount+.

The spin-off featured other OGs and former winners, such as Adam Larson, Brad Fiorenza, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Laurel Stucky.

In a recent video, she indicated that fans may have noticed she experienced an injury during part of the All Stars 4 footage.

Rachel reveals her first ‘pretty serious’ Challenge injury happened during All Stars 4 event

In a video uploaded to her official Instagram, Rachel replied to what appeared to be a Q&A question from a fan.

“Did you get any injuries on the show?” a woman asked her off-camera.

Rachel said, “It’s very clear” during her elimination appearance against castmate Ayanna Mackins that she’s holding her shoulder at the end of it.

That event involved the two women starting at opposite ends inside a giant metal tube. It was almost like a Hall Brawl, although there was a large exercise ball between the two competitors.

The objective was to push one’s opponent and the ball out of the other end as the tube spun around.

For the men, Kefla Hare defeated Syrus Yarbrough, while Rachel defeated Ayanna in the event.

“I’ve done a lot of Challenges. I’ve never experienced an injury before, but on that specific elimination, I managed to dislocate my shoulder and still stay in it,” she said in her recent IG video.

Rachel said she had to “eventually leave the show,” but not due to the injury. However, she said it was in her “best interest.”

Viewers saw Rachel lose in a ninja-star-throwing elimination battle against castmate Cara Maria.

Upon leaving the show, Rachel said she immediately began physical therapy and thanked USA Sports for helping her get back on track.

Rachel will return for MTV’s Season 40 as part of an impressive team of OGs

Based on Rachel sharing details about her injury and PT, she said she was able to resume her daily workout at “full force.”

Not only that, she shared that it allowed her to return for MTV’s The Challenge. She’ll appear as one of the 40 cast members in Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras.

The format consists of four teams of 10 competitors based on the eras they appeared on MTV.

Rachel is part of the show’s official OG team, Era 1. Her teammates include heavyweights like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, and Jodi Weatherton.

The group brings loads of experience to the game and a combined 20 championships—the most of any of the four Era teams. With Rachel seemingly healthy after her first serious injury, she’ll certainly be one of the women’s competitors to watch out for.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 episodes are available on Paramount+.