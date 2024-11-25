The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky calls castmate ‘an embarrassment’ for denying he admitted feelings for her

Laurel Stucky blasted her castmate from The Challenge, claiming he lied about having feelings for her for months.

Since she departed from Season 40 on MTV, Laurel has engaged in much online trash-talking with her Season 40 castmates, Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez.

The two-time champion indicated that Horacio used to FaceTime with her every day and visited her for a week before he ever had his showmance with Nurys become a romance.

According to Laurel, another castmate in Battle of the Eras had feelings for her, although The Challenge Season 40 episodes never showed that storyline.

She reshared a clip from her friend Morgan Willett’s podcast in which she spoke about a particular “male friend.”

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Based on a message she shared with the clip, it was her Season 40 castmate, Josh Martinez.

Laurel called her castmate ‘an embarrassment’ for being a ‘liar’ about what he said to her

During her chat with Morgan, Laurel indicated that she worked on improving a relationship with someone so that they could be on better terms. However, she didn’t specify who that was.

She chuckled before admitting a male friend admitted he had feelings for her, and she was “not expecting” it. Laurel didn’t indicate who that “male friend” was, but her message calls out Josh.

“Lol Josh is an embarrassment. He told me ‘estoy enamorando de ti’ & he ‘knew he had feelings for me for 8 months’ & he knew that when I was visiting him in Miami bc he felt he wanted to ‘protect me’. We love liars who try to pretend things didnt happen,” she shared in her message on X.

Lol Josh is an embarrassment. He told me "estoy enamorando de ti" & he "knew he had feelings for me for 8 months" & he knew that when I was visiting him in Miami bc he felt he wanted to "protect me". We love liars who try to pretend things didnt happen.https://t.co/srw2yqiegS — Laurel Stucky (@laurelstucky) November 24, 2024

Laurel’s message includes some Spanish words, which translate to “I’m falling in love with you.”

She and Josh reunited on Season 40 after previously teaming up during the War of the Worlds 2 season to get castmate Wes Bergmann eliminated.

Laurel got eliminated in a controversial finish against “Ninja” Natalie Duran, while Josh lost to castmate Jordan Wiseley during the season.

Josh’s interest in another castmate appeared in The Challenge Season 40

A showmance or hookup involving Laurel and Josh never appeared in any of the Battle of the Eras episodes, which is unsurprising as many things didn’t make the final cut.

However, another showmance, or interest in a castmate, appeared during the episodes featuring Josh. He seemed interested in Nia Moore, but she ended up beginning a showmance with Era 4’s Kyland Young instead.

Part of an episode featured a falling out between Josh and Tori after she and other castmates joked about Nia hooking up with Kyland.

They seemingly squashed their beef to continue working together for the season. Meanwhile, Laurel’s storylines mostly involved her drama and altercations with castmates, including Michele Fitzgerald, Darrell Taylor, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Laurel and Josh are both participants in the Season 40 reunion, so it should be interesting to see if they mention anything about their situation or keep it off MTV.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.