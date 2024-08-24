The Challenge’s KellyAnne Judd blasts her castmate after his Season 40 remarks

KellyAnne Judd is known for being an outspoken cast member from MTV’s The Challenge, and that theme continued with her return for Battle of the Eras.

KellyAnne was featured on the 40th season among 40 cast members selected from the 39 seasons of the competition series.

She participated as a member of the Era 2 team, which included champions Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Aviv Melmed, and Emily Schromm.

The team featured several competitors who had yet to reach a final on the show, let alone win a season, including Brandon Nelson and Ryan Kehoe.

In Episode 2, viewers saw the conclusion of host TJ Lavin’s twist, the Eras Invitational, in which one man and one woman were eliminated from each team.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

KellyAnne and Cara Maria were up for elimination, while Brandon and Ryan became the men’s candidates.

KellyAnne competed in a stressful elimination against Cara

During the elimination, TJ introduced four classic events from The Challenge eras: Pole Wrestle, Balls In, Hall Brawl, and Take Shelter.

For Era 2, their elimination event was the newest one, Take Shelter. Viewers saw it during Jay Starrett’s surprising elimination win against CT Tamburello in Total Madness.

It involves each competitor using available objects to obstruct the door to a small bunker in the Arena. These items include rope, chains, logs, cinder blocks, sandbags, and other burdensome objects their opponents need to clear away.

Once the time runs out to create obstructions, they switch places, and the first competitor to clear their bunker’s door, open it, rush in, and press the red button wins.

All four of Era 2’s competitors went simultaneously, as four bunkers were in The Arena. Surprisingly, Ryan defeated Brandon by clearing the front of his bunker and getting inside before Brandon could finish his.

For the women’s matchup, Cara Maria defeated KellyAnne to send her home from Season 40. That meant Era 2 lost two strong players from the start, although KellyAnne isn’t so sure one of them was that strong.

KellyAnne blasted Brandon following Season 40 remarks

During her appearance on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes & Bananas podcast, KellyAnne slammed her Era 2 teammate because he suggested she and Ryan were expendable from their team during the eliminations.

“And I don’t know, Brandon, people say he’s good. I’ve never seen it. He hasn’t shown that ability to me,” KellyAnne said.

“And I will say I’m saying this now because pretty sure he said, ‘Oh, we can be without Kellyanne on our team,” she said, adding, “So f*** Brandon.”

“You want to sit here and talk, my friend [and] then you get an opportunity to have one chance to be seen on TV, and you want to say, ‘Oh yeah, we can do without Kellyanne and Ryan.’ Well, you know, I’m pretty sure they did just fine without you, Brandon,” KellyAnne said.

While KellyAnne got her start on MTV’s The Real World: Sydney, Brandon’s debut came during The Challenge: Fresh Meat II alongside Cara Maria.

He competed on Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, and Free Agents but did not appear in the final. KellyAnne reached the final during her appearance in MTV’s The Ruins season.

Viewers saw both cast members return for different seasons of Paramount+’s The Challenge: All Stars spin-off. KellyAnne reached the final in two seasons, but Brandon failed that goal on All Stars 4.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.