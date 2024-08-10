The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas reveals which castmate he wished was on Season 40 cast

The Challenge will feature multi-time champions, fierce finalists, and seasoned veterans on its epic 40-person cast for Battle of the Eras.

Johnny Bananas is among the show’s biggest stars, so it’s only fitting he’ll be one of those 40 stars competing for a share of the $1 million prize.

He’ll face other top-notch competitors and longtime castmates, including Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, and Jordan Wiseley.

The cast includes other notable MTV stars such as Amanda Garcia, Aneesa Ferriera, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Leroy Garrett.

However, more than 40 people appeared on The Challenge over its 39 seasons, and fans have already mentioned significant snubs.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bananas recently revealed one castmate he wished was part of the cast because he felt their presence was missing.

Bananas missed seeing castmate on Season 40

While speaking to US Weekly, Bananas said he missed one specific castmate most during The Challenge: Battle of the Eras filming.

“Everyone I was pretty much really close to was all there,” he said before adding, “You know, I wish Wes [Bergmann] was there.”

Bananas indicated Wes isn’t truly retired but is “taking a hiatus” from appearing on The Challenge.

“Wes isn’t going anywhere. He just needs to get his mojo back. Wes currently has an APB out for his mojo, because he lost it,” he said.

“How do you have a Battle of the Eras and all this era representation without Wes? You know what I mean? He’s been doing it for longer than I have,” Bananas said.

Wes debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Austin before starting his career on The Challenge. He began on Season 12, also known as Fresh Meat, where he chose Casey Cooper as his teammate.

They reached the finals, finishing in third place behind the runner-up team Tina Barta and Kenny Santucci and winners Darrell Taylor and Aviv Melmed. Three of those individuals are part of the Season 40 cast.

Wes is a two-time winner of MTV’s The Challenge and also won All Stars 3 on Paramount+. He last appeared on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off, where he announced his retirement. However, Bananas claims that wasn’t for real.

Most likely, Wes would’ve been teammates with Bananas on Era 2, based on his debut season of The Challenge. Bananas’ teammates include Brandon Nelson, Derek Chavez, Ryan Kehoe, and Nehemiah Clark for the guys.

As he mentioned in other clips, the Era 2 women might be even stronger competitors as they include show winners Cara Maria, Laurel Stucky, Emily Schromm, and Aviv.

While Wes isn’t part of Season 40, plenty of cast members he shares connections with are. They include his ex-girlfriend, KellyAnne Judd, former Real World castmate, Nehemiah, and rival-turned-friend Josh Martinez.

Bananas mentioned the potential drama of Season 40

With so many people involved with MTV’s 40th season, there are also bound to be those who don’t get along based on past instances.

When asked who he was looking forward to seeing go at it, Bananas mentioned castmates, Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser. He said their fallout from Season 39 was “pretty epic,” so he was interested in seeing where things went.

In addition, he mentioned the return of Amanda, who doesn’t get along with castmate Michele Fitzgerald. Amanda also dislikes their castmate Tori Deal, as she reiterated in the Launch Special to Devin Walker, since they’re all on the same Era 3 team.

That special also spotlighted Amanda’s changed perspective toward another previous rival, Cara Maria. Previously, they got into a heated argument on Final Reckoning, with Amanda saying she hoped Cara’s beloved horse died, which happened later after the filming.

Amanda apologized for her hurtful remarks about Cara during a surprising one-on-one chat. She seemingly buried the hatchet, also mentioning in a confessional interview that they have a mutual dislike of Tori, so it makes sense they might work together.

Bananas also mentioned how he’s had differences with Devin in the past, so “it’s gonna be interesting to see how all these dynamics play out.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.