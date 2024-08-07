The Challenge receives award nominations ahead of Season 40 premiere

The Challenge continues to innovate and recreate the game that started on MTV years ago with a battle between The Real World and Road Rules.

An epic 40th season called Battle of the Eras will arrive on the network, featuring 40 cast members, including stars from all eras of the reality TV competition series.

It follows Battle For a New Champion and brings back some of the stars from that season, including Kyland Young, Nurys Mateo, and Horacio Gutierrez.

Horacio and Nurys, who have become The Challenge’s latest power couple, debuted on the unique Ride or Dies season but had different teammates.

While Nurys partnered with friend Nelson Thomas, Horacio entered with his friend Olivia Kaiser.

That particular season, featuring stars like Johnny Bananas, Aneesa Ferreira, Jordan Wiseley, and Tori Deal, has now received an award nomination.

The Challenge receives two reality TV award nominations

The 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards have announced their official nominees. The categories contain many popular reality TV shows, including Jersey Shore, Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

According to the award nominees list, MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is nominated for Most Creative Challenge. The category has five other nominees: CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, Peacock’s The Traitors, and CBS’s Survivor 44 and Survivor 45.

In addition to that nomination, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, which some fans hate and others love, is nominated for Overall Reality Podcast. A recent announcement revealed the podcast will return with hosts Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers to recap and break down Season 40.

Some podcasts The Challenge will contend with include Real Life With Kate Casey, On Fire w/Jeff Probst, The Viall Files, and We Signed an NDA.

Interestingly, those are the only categories for which The Challenge got nominated. It failed to receive a nomination in the Outstanding Competition Show, which may be a snub or telling of what the show has become.

Other categories it didn’t get into include Outstanding Production Crew, Best Editing, Reality TV Moment, and Best Overall Show.

It’s worth noting that seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas also has a nomination in the Reality King category for Reality Royalty. However, it’s for his appearance in E!’s House of Villains rather than MTV’s The Challenge.

Battle of the Eras set to launch on MTV as Super Trailer drops

On Wednesday, August 7, The Challenge released a Super Trailer for Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras. It features 40 of the show’s all-time best in a battle to win part of the $1 million prize.

Among the competitors are multi-time champions Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Rachel Robinson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, and newcomers such as Kyland Young, Nurys Mateo, and Horacio Gutierrez.

The new super trailer (below) shows previews of the daily challenges, eliminations, and drama that will go down in the episodes. Some notable scenes include Laurel Stucky screaming at Cara over being accused of something and cast members Cory Wharton, Ryan Kehoe, and Johnny Bananas confronting castmates.

Viewers will see a Launch Special for the new season on Wednesday, August 7, at 8/7c to get reacquainted with all of the MTV stars in Season 40. Then it’s just one week until the epic new season officially arrives on the network.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c on MTV.