The Challenge announces Battle of the Eras podcast hosts and fans react to decision

With The Challenge set to return on MTV with Battle of the Eras, the official podcast will also return to provide coverage.

The podcast has featured a rotation of hosts covering the MTV seasons and the All Stars, USA, and World Championship spin-offs.

While the podcast originally began with MTV regulars Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal co-hosting, it switched to Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers.

The podcast covers recaps of the season episodes and often features special guests, such as the cast and crew from The Challenge, to share their thoughts.

The Battle of the Eras cast will feature Tori and Aneesa among the 40 MTV stars competing for a share of the $1 million prize pot.

On Friday, The Challenge shared an announcement regarding the podcast and who will host during MTV’s Season 40.

Former Challenge stars return for Battle of the Eras podcast

On Friday, The Challenge shared a slideshow of Season 40 cast member photos with audio from Devyn Simone as she announced MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast is back for another season.

“That’s right! The Challenge is about to embark on its monumental 40th season, y’all, and we are coming along for the ride,” Da’Vonne said in the clip.

“That would be me, Devyn Simone,” she shared, with Da’Vonne adding, “And then there’s me, Da’Vonne Rogers.”

“And we’re here to take you behind the scenes…drumroll please, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras,” Devyn said.

Da’Vonne indicated that cast members will join the podcast weekly “to spill all of the tea on the relentless challenges, heartbreaking eliminations, and, of course, all the juicy drama.”

“And let’s not forget about the hookups,” Devyn added.

Da’Vonne shared that the podcast will arrive weekly, with Devyn explaining that it’s available on many popular podcast platforms. According to their Instagram caption, episodes will arrive each Thursday during The Challenge Season 40.

Fans react to The Challenge Season 40 podcast hosts

Fans are reacting to news about which hosts would be at the helm for the Battle of the Eras podcast episodes, and many seemed to favor Devyn and Da’Vonne returning as hosts.

“Finally !! Hosts we actually wanna listen too,” one fan wrote with clapping emojis.

“So happy it’s Devyn, and Da’Vonne,” another commenter wrote.

“Yes! We wanted DaVonne and Devyn back as permanent host. We can do Aneesa too from time to time,” an individual commented.

One commenter wrote: “Yes no more ‘hate Cara’ hosts!’

Fans have previously slammed the podcast’s hosts, Aneesa and Tori, for feeling they didn’t present an unbiased view of topics from The Challenge. In addition, some fans think the animosity between Tori and Cara and Tori feuding with other castmates has played a part in how they offer commentary.

Other options exist besides MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, although not all are free. However, Johnny Bananas hosts a free Death, Taxes, & Bananas podcast for The Ringer on Spotify.

The non-free options include podcasts that fans subscribe to monthly on Patreon to listen to when they drop. They include the longtime Challenge Mania hosted by Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski, which features other membership benefits.

There’s also Wes Bergman’s weekly podcast and the newer Zach Nichols Podcast, where fans can hear insight, tea, and cast interviews as The Challenge: Battle of the Eras season unfolds on MTV.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.