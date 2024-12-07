The Challenge’s Jemmye Carroll calls out castmate’s fake flirting to get ‘camera time’ and a ‘storyline’

Jemmye Carroll called out comments from her former castmate, who suggested he flirted with her to stay relevant even though he might not be genuinely interested.

The former Real World star hasn’t appeared on The Challenge since the All Stars 3 spinoff, and she’s wondering why she keeps getting mentioned on a particular podcast.

A recent episode of Zach Nichols Podcast featured Nehemiah Clark, fresh off his appearance on MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

During the episode, Nehemiah said he focused on each of his appearances on the competition show as if it were his last.

Therefore, he would do whatever was necessary to stay relevant as part of the show’s cast.

That seemingly included talking to people he usually wouldn’t and flirting with Jemmye while on the show.

Nehemiah mentioned his flirting with Jemmye during All Stars was for the camera

Nehemiah told Zach and his podcast co-host that he “treated every season like it’s the absolute last” and was “going to work.”

“I’m going to be on camera. I’m going to be a part of conversations that I don’t give two s***s about. I’m gonna hang out with people who I would never hang out with in regular life. I might even try to flirt with Jemmye,” he said, with Zach chuckling about it.

“I’m like, ‘Who’s single here? The show likes showmances. Jemmye’s kind of thick. This might work,’” he said.

He followed that up with, “Once again, Challenge version: me and her never hooked up.”

“I’m like, ‘Let’s give the camera what they wanna see,’” Nehemiah said on the podcast.

Nehemiah said that on All Stars 1, him flirting with Jemmye was to get camera time pic.twitter.com/bxBBIJDOL5 — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) December 6, 2024

He and Jemmye never appeared as castmates on the MTV version of the show, but they were part of the first season of the All Stars spinoff. During that season, castmate Beth Stolarczyk called Nehemiah her “tenderoni.”

By Episode 3, Nehemiah and Jemmye’s showmance was one of the storylines during the spinoff season.

Jemmye reached All Stars final after Nehemiah got eliminated

As the episodes arrived, castmate Trishelle Cannatella shared her thoughts about the showmance with Benny Adams for Challenge Reality News.

“I always thought Nehemiah was a good choice for Jemmye, because he is such a strong player, and he’s not a loud mouth like some of the guys in the house,” she said, according to Afterbuzz TV.

“With Jemmye, she can teach Nehemiah a lot, because gamewise he’s not a social player. He’s just a nice guy, Jemmye gets right in there, which is why I think it’s a good pairing,” Trishelle said.

Nehemiah also said in confessional remarks that he felt Jemmye was beneficial for his game during the All Stars season. He seemed on pace to reach the show’s final, but a twist at the elimination event got him.

He ended up getting selected by castmate Kendal Sheppard as her elimination partner to go against Eric “Big Easy” Banks and Jisela Delgado, but they lost and went home in Episode 7.

Meanwhile, Jisela, Big Easy, and Jemmye advanced to the final. Jemmye completed the final, finishing in a tie for seventh place with Ruthie Alcaide.

Jemmye called out Nehemiah for his podcast remarks: ‘I always keep receipts’

Taking to X, Jemmye shared a clip of Nehemiah’s comments about her and the show on Zach’s podcast.

In her message, she claimed she “100 percent knew his BORING a** wanted camera time/ride my coattail for a storyline (& was salty when we got into the house & me and teck became homies), so again I was CONFUSED when his a** was BLOWING my phone up post filming. But he conveniently left that part out.”

I 💯 knew his BORING ass just wanted camera time/ride my coattail for a storyline (& was salty when we got into the house & me and teck became homies) so again i was CONFUSED when his ass was BLOWING my phone up post filming. But he conveniently left that part out. https://t.co/b0OaTFfDKd — Jem (@JustJem24) December 6, 2024

In addition, she called out Zach’s podcast for continuing to mention her despite her minding her own business.

“I wish Zach’s pod would stop mentioning me. Like if I’m so ugly, irrelevant, & terrible competitor why am I constantly a topic of conversation?” she asked in her message on X.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/X.com

She also warned Nehemiah, whom she called “Mr Spirituality,” that she “always keeps receipts,” so he “might wanna STFU.”

In addition to the premiere season of All Stars, Jemmye returned on All Stars 3, as did Nehemiah for his third straight season. He reached the final for a second-straight season, while Jemmye left the show early to address issues away from the show with her father’s health.

Viewers more recently saw Nehemiah as part of the Era 2 team on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. He survived into Episode 12, but he and castmate Laurel Stucky got sent home via purge after finishing last in a daily challenge that served as a mini-final.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.