The Challenge’s Devin Walker addresses speculation that Season 40 was rigged

Following The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, some fans may have thought that production rigged aspects of the show to help specific castmates.

One thing fans and castmates called out included an elimination event involving Horacio Gutierrez and Derrick Kosinski.

In addition, Jordan Wiseley and fans pointed out a significant daily challenge mistake involving Jenny West, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Tori Deal.

Devin Walker was there for some of the season, but castmate Kyland Young eliminated him in Episode 9.

Devin appeared in All Stars Rivals from there, teaming with Leroy Garrett based on previous game moves.

That season didn’t go well either, as the duo lost to the formidable pair of Adam Larson and Steve Meinke. Soon after MTV aired his elimination, Devin spoke about those “rigged” claims.

Devin addresses fans who claim Season 40 was ‘rigged’

According to Devin on the Challenge Fandom Podcast, fans need to stop saying The Challenge is rigged, especially regarding his castmate Jordan, the Battle of the Eras winner.

Regarding Jordan, Devin claimed “he went ballistic several times,” voicing frustrations to production about aspects of Season 40.

“I just have to say this because I’ve been accused of claiming that the show is rigged or whatever,” he said.

“I want to be real f***ing clear right now. If the show was rigged, there is no way they rigged it for Jordan!” he said jokingly, adding, “All the s*** he said to [production], zero chance they would rig that for him.”

Jordan was the first-place finisher for the men, adding to his impressive achievements on The Challenge.

Jenny and Rachel Robinson shared first place in a tie for the women. That occurred due to a Karma Vote, which allowed eliminated cast members to give remaining castmates up to five points each to help them in the final.

The same Karma Vote allowed departing cast members to award a lower score below five, based on how they felt about the individual and their treatment of castmates.

Due to the Karma Vote, Rachel jumped to first place, although tallies of the votes were never actually shown to viewers. Instead, viewers saw cast confessional interviews. The eliminated individuals spoke about how many points they gave castmates and why.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on Jordan’s remarks about Season 40, saying they were some of the “worst treatment” the cast received while filming.

Bananas and Wes called out Season 40 cast members for their claims

As mentioned, Horacio’s elimination loss to Derrick was a controversial topic. Before the season began airing, Horacio announced on social media it would be his last, seeming frustrated over what happened. It later unfolded as the episode aired, showing his elimination.

He and his girlfriend, Nurys Mateo, were outspoken about the topic, claiming it was due to errors with the elimination setup and production. However, The Challenge production allowed Horacio and Derrick to watch exclusive camera footage of their elimination and explained what occurred.

With that, Horacio seemingly admitted he had made a mistake regarding a rule he hadn’t heard before the event.

However, Horacio and Nurys’s comments drew the ire of show winners Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann. The duo spoke about it on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, suggesting that castmates calling out The Challenge would hurt the show’s image and lead to more fans believing the “rigged” claims.

Based on Devin’s remarks, Season 40 wasn’t rigged for Jordan, but some fans may still not accept how things played out with the show’s winners.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.