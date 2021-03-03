The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals whether she’d choose Bananas or CT as her partner

Cara Maria Sorbello during her confessional interview on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello, a three-time winner on MTV’s The Challenge, has been featured in plenty of dramatic moments, arguments, and feuds over her many seasons on the show.

She has also been castmates with many veteran stars from the show, including the seven-time winner, Johnny Bananas, and three-time winner, Chris “CT” Tamburello. Through her multiple seasons, she’s been partners with strong competitors including Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, and Eric “Big Easy” Banks.

During a recent interview, Cara revealed whether she’d choose Bananas or CT to be her partner on The Challenge if it was a choice between them.

Cara Maria favors one Challenge competitor

Cara Maria and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore appeared as guests on the Mikey Unplugged podcast to discuss various topics. Naturally, reality TV popped up as one of those topics, and Cara was asked about her castmates from The Challenge.

Cara said she prefers the newer “Dad CT” over younger “Bad Boy CT.” She brought up how he still won on the show in his more mature stage of life.

Around the 55-minute mark of the episode, Cara was asked who she’d choose between CT or Bananas as her partner for the show. Cara was very clear about her choice due to one of her previous seasons on The Challenge.

“Always, always CT. It is Boston strong. Team CT, forever and ever and ever as long as he’ll have me, it will always be CT,” Cara said.

“He- in the moment when I had my broken hand on Free Agents, and I was looking around and I felt so bad that TJ [Lavin] pulled my name out of a hat and said, ‘Pick a partner Cara,’” she revealed.

Cara shared that she was looking at the available guys and didn’t want to hinder anyone’s chances at the game. However, CT was looking at her like, “Pick me, pick me, pick me. I’ll take you with no hands.”

“Forever Team CT, for always,” Cara said as far as taking him over Bananas as a partner on The Challenge.

On Free Agents, everyone competed individually, so they weren’t male and female partners for the entire season. Cara’s story about Free Agents refers to a daily mission where people teamed up.

She clearly bonded with CT over that particular moment during their appearances together on the show. Later, they’d find themselves both sent into elimination just before the final. Unfortunately, neither of them won that particular season, but the experience was a major event for Cara.

Cara met CT before their time on The Challenge

In another interesting story, Cara revealed that she went to high school with CT’s brother Jay in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She said she was hanging out with Jay, and he told her, “My brother CT’s on The Real World.” However, Cara didn’t really watch the show back then to know what it was.

Cara also said that while working at one of her first jobs at a Gold’s Gym, some of the girls there kept telling her that “this guy CT on The Real World” kept coming there to work out. She eventually had someone point him out, and this was when he had the “big shaggy hair.” Cara said she checked him in at the gym back then.

“This was before me and CT ever knew what me and CT were going to be as partners or anything else in any aspect,” Cara said, adding, “It’s just crazy how far things go back and how life goes circle.”

“Never in my life did I picture myself to be on something like that with him one day,” Cara said, referring to her going onto The Challenge with CT.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to possibly see Cara and Paulie return to compete on The Challenge. The last time they appeared was on War of the Worlds 2.

While Season 37 cast rumors are going on, it’s unconfirmed if they have been contacted and how available the power couple is. That said, plenty of fans would love to see them back on the show again based on how they play the game.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.