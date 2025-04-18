The Challenge’s Adam Larson says he asked Averey Tressler to marry him ‘about a thousand times’

Four teams battled to win The Challenge: All Stars Rivals in the final, but ultimately, Road Rules stars-turned-rivals Adam Larson and Steve Meinke captured first place.

The duo outlasted teams including experienced finalists Nicole Zanatta with Melissa Reeves, and former show winners Frank Sweeney Fox and Sam McGinn.

Host TJ Lavin then sprang one of those infamous twists on the winners. He made them enter separate rooms and choose whether they thought their teammate would split or steal the $250,000 prize for first place.

Luckily for them, they both said they would split the prize money, meaning they got to do just that, rather than compete in a playoff to determine a solo winner.

The surprises didn’t end there, though. As The Challenge: All Stars credits rolled, Adam appeared in a confessional interview with a message for his castmate and girlfriend Averey Tressler.

In his message, he told Averey to “look to the left or right” to see him on one knee, and asked, “Will you marry me?”

Adam shared an update about his proposal and situation with Averey after Rivals

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Adam praised Bunim Murray for airing all the emotional moments they did for him on Rivals, including his discussion about his father, and his conversations with Averey and his two daughters.

“What I will say is that the girls getting to see themselves and see me talking to them really mean a lot to them. Selfishly, I just want those moments captured and I’m so glad that I get to watch it with them,” Adam told EW.

“I did not know that they were going to air those kind things I said about Aves, and so we already had something planned, which we’re going to keep planned between Averey and I,” he shared.

The Rivals champion also indicated that Averey has joked that she would propose to him. However, he said he would have something special for a proposal beyond what MTV aired during the episode.

“I’ve asked her to marry me about a thousand times. She’s living with us, and she is the girls’ mom,” Adam gushed.

“I don’t know if she’ll see that moment [because] we’ll be in an RV park, but I know that even if we don’t watch the episode that her phone’s going to blow up,” he said.

In addition, Adam said that while he didn’t officially reach the final or win the previous season, All Stars 4, he feels he won because he met Averey as part of the spinoff cast then.

Averey responded to Adam’s proposal after Rivals

For fans still wondering about her answer, Averey also shared a brief message regarding Adam’s proposal.

“I said yes!!!” she wrote in her message on X, which included a previous message she reshared.

“OH. MY. GOD. Is this real life right now?! #shook #unreal,” she wrote.

Averey posts to X. Pic credit: @ave_tress/X

Based on the timing of Audrey’s previous message, another proposal may have taken place elsewhere, or Adam filled her in on what was going to happen.

She and Adam shared matching Instagram Story video clips while enjoying Carowinds amusement park with Adam’s two daughters.

Adam Larson enjoys a visit to Carowinds with Averey Tressler and his daughters. Pic credit: @dadadamlarson/Instagram

During All Stars Rivals, Adam mentioned that the prize money would also be enough to buy his fiancée an engagement ring.

It’s the second time fans have seen a marriage proposal on a version of The Challenge, but the first one where only one party to the proposal appeared in the episode.

Previously, viewers saw Jordan Wiseley get down on one knee and ask his then-girlfriend Tori Deal to marry him—the epic proposal occurred after Jordan’s elimination win aired on MTV’s War of the Worlds 2.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.