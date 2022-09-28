The Challenge: Untold History sneak peeks feature Jordan Wiseley, Laurel Stucky, and OGs

The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley will return for Season 38 of MTV’s competition series. Pic credit: MTV

When it comes to The Challenge, who are some of the greatest of all time, and what makes them great? Is there only one greatest of all time, or are there many?

Those questions and more are the focus of an episode of The Challenge: Untold History, a six-episode documentary series about MTV’s competition series.

A promotional video recently arrived ahead of the series’ fourth episode that featured Laurel Stucky starting things off.

The Free Agents champion is amongst returning stars for The Challenge Season 38, known as Ride or Dies, where she’ll be trying to win a second championship on the flagship show.

For Untold History, she’s in the hot seat for a documentary interview segment, having to answer a difficult question.

“Who do you think is the greatest of all time?” an off-camera producer asks Laurel.

Laurel has to take a moment before she wisely asks if she has to name just one individual. That might be the case for many other stars from MTV’s extensive competition series, although many fans may have just one greatest player in mind.

The Challenge: Untold History’s GOATS features Laurel, OGs

In a sneak peek at the upcoming fourth episode of MTV’s documentary series, viewers see many of the show’s all-time greats featured in interviews and highlight footage.

Former champs including Laurel, Derrick Kosinski, Brad Fiorenza, and Rachel Robinson are among the cast members giving their thoughts.

As memorable footage from past seasons appears rapid fire, fans get to see some of those greats as they’re named. Coral Smith, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, and Darrell Taylor are a few of the featured individuals.

Quick interview bits also arrive on-screen with cast members, including Aneesa Ferreira, Yes Duffy, and Paulie Calafiore.

Interestingly, Paulie names Laurel, although it’s unknown if that’s the only individual whose name he said. Many fans believe that Paulie’s girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, is among the G.O.A.T. players in Challenge history.

In terms of the all-time greats, Johnny Bananas has captured the most Challenge championships with seven during his career. CT is second with five, while Darrell has won four, and Derrick has three.

Veronica, Cara Maria, Evelyn Smith, and Sarah Rice are several other names that might come up in discussing the greats. These multi-time champs are also amongst the best to ever compete in MTV’s series.

Before Episode 4, The GOATS arrives on MTV, viewers can check out Episode 3, Against All Odds. This episode will focus on underdog performers who overcame seemingly tough odds in challenging environments to climb “personal mountains.”

A promo clip for this episode of the documentary series showed up on The Challenge’s social media with a segment featuring Jordan Wiseley.

The clip focuses on how Jordan never quits and gives it his all, as they show season highlights and behind-the-scenes from his exit interviews during Total Madness. During that season, Jordan got thrown into a tough elimination battle against Fessy Shafaat, a much bigger rookie.

The event was Pole Wrestle, and despite having the use of only one hand for the competition, Jordan still gave it a solid effort. It ultimately resulted in a brutal shoulder injury for the three-time champion, and he was eliminated from the season.

Jordan’s story will be one of many featured in the episode. The Challenge: Untold History, Episode 3, and Episode 4 will debut on MTV on Wednesday, September 28, beginning at 8/7c.

According to IMDB, two more episodes arrive on October 5 as the final installments in the six-episode documentary series on MTV.

Check out full details on when and where to watch Untold History episodes, whether live or streaming online.

The Challenge: Untold History airs Wednesday, September 28, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.