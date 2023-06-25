The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello comments about her hiatus from TV and hints at return

It’s been a long time since fans of The Challenge have seen Cara Maria Sorbello on their screens, with many wondering if she’ll ever return to the competition series.

While Cara has consistently shared social media posts about her time on the series, there hasn’t been any confirmed report of her returning to MTV’s show.

That’s led to fans demanding The Challenge powers that be bring Cara back to the series, as the show’s social media recently featured clips or images featuring the two-time champion.

The content hasn’t been focused on Cara, as she’s visible in scenes from past seasons with other stars like Johnny Bananas, but fans have still noticed.

As Cara remains active on her social media, she regularly connects and engages with fans about The Challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just recently, Cara addressed her lengthy hiatus from MTV’s competition series and shared a message for her biggest supporters.

Cara Maria and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, regularly share updates via social media in which they open up their IG Stories to fan comments and questions.

During the weekend, Cara told fans to ask her anything, and she shared some of the questions with her responses.

One fan asked whether or not Cara still gets recognized when she’s out and about in public. According to Cara’s response, she’s been away from TV for five years, although it appears it’s closer to four.

However, she mentioned that despite all this time away from TV, she is “shocked and humbled” by people still recognizing her at airports, restaurants, gas stations, bathrooms, the beach, and Walmart.

“I think anyone who does is brave AF. Cuz if I saw someone I recognized I would be awkward and probably stare and just stay weird,” she replied.

Cara Maria says she is surprised people still recognize her often after her hiatus from TV. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

Cara said she’s always happy to take photos with fans and answer a few questions if they’re respectful.

“please wait til we are out of the bathroom at least though…And get me some good lighting haha,” she joked.

The two-time Challenge champion last appeared in MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season, filmed in 2019 alongside her boyfriend, Paulie. The duo was part of a major alliance in the game involving individuals on their Team USA and a few on Team UK.

While Cara and Paulie reached the final with several Team USA castmates, they ultimately lost to Team UK, featuring CT Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

Since then, Cara and Paulie haven’t returned for the Total Madness, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, or Ride or Dies seasons of MTV’s show. It’s remained a mystery to many fans why neither cast member has appeared since WOTW2.

Cara Maria calls her diehard fans ‘the army’ and hints at return

In another Q&A slide, Cara Maria posted a question about her loyal supporters who “go to bat” for her and got her “on the challenge podcast.” The individual asked how having such supportive fans made Cara feel.

“I don’t call em fans. I call em the army. And they got taste. For real though. Humbled and never take that for granted,” she said, adding, “Always have the army in mind especially moving forward.”

At the end of her message, Cara also left a teaser statement saying, “Hope to make ya proud.”

Cara addresses the support she gets from her fans. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

It’s not the first time Cara has teased a return for the show, as Monsters and Critics reported about her “I won’t let you down” comment in April.

The Challenge Season 39 is rumored to be filming currently, with early cast spoilers suggesting only a handful of former finalists will return. In addition, The Challenge: USA 2 was revealed weeks ago and will premiere on CBS in August.

So far, no details have been provided about who is in the USA 2 cast, but a tease suggested “MTV Legends” are joining this installment.

Last but certainly not least is The Challenge: All Stars 4, which reportedly completed filming months ago. Fans are still hopeful a trailer gets released soon.

There has been no mention of this spinoff season from any of The Challenge’s social media, suggesting episode footage might still be getting edited, and it’s being saved for a later premiere date on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.