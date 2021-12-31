The Challenge spoilers: OG competitor says they’re ‘ready to go again’ after All Stars 2, fans react to season

Cast members await a new daily mission in The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 brought back multiple cast members from the same seasons of MTV’s Real World, with several of the Cancun and Key West castmates reuniting.

That included Jasmine Reynaud, a new OG in All Stars 2, and castmate Derek Chavez. They joined Jonna Mannion, who was on All Stars for her second season.

After the airing of a recent episode, Jasmine tweeted thoughts about the season to fans, who reacted to what The Challenge star had to say.

This report will contain spoilers through Episode 8 of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Real World: Cancun star returned for The Challenge spinoff

It had been about seven years for Jasmine since she last appeared on The Challenge, with Season 25, Free Agents. The Real World: Cancun star appeared on four other seasons before that with Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons (2012), and Rivals II.

A return for The Challenge: All Stars 2 brought Jasmine back to compete, now as a 35-year-old wife and mother. Based on her performances, she refused to back down from the challenges before her.

She continued to go forth in a daily challenge involving jumping off a platform into the water below. Jasmine got back up and kept going after a reality check when she landed hard in the water following a jump.

For that mission, Jasmine worked with Cohutta Grindstaff. As the season went forth, cast members became bonded with their teammates for the rest of the season.

Tyler Duckworth and Jasmine became teammates early on, and Tyler praised Jasmine for having a lot of heart. However, when Laterrian Wallace defeated Tyler in an elimination, Jasmine became LT’s new partner due to Kendal Sheppard leaving earlier.

He continued to give her encouragement as they battled through daily events, including Episode 8’s Dive & Conquer. Jasmine hurt her ankle but didn’t quit during the event. Unfortunately, that slowed her and LT down, and they finished in last place.

Later in the episode, Jasmine was in tears as Jodi Weatherton comforted her. Jasmine said she didn’t feel like she was a true All Star and wasn’t that good a competitor.

She and LT would lose in the Episode 8 elimination to fellow King’s Palace allies, Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins. That ended Jasmine’s time on the show, with the final not far off.

Jasmine tweets after All Stars 2, Episode 8

Following the airing of Episode 8 of All Stars, Jasmine took to Twitter to reflect on her return season. She told fans she was happy that she got the chance to come back and compete again and even mentioned she’s “ready to go again.”

“I am so glad I came back and competed on All Stars! This season was the closest I’ve ever came to a final. Im in a much better head space, my body is getting back into shape. Im ready to go again! You haven’t seen the last of the Queen of Hearts! #TheChallengeAllStars,” Jasmine tweeted.

Fans react to Jasmine’s All Stars 2 return

Jasmine not only had the support of her castmates in her return, but it appears many of The Challenge fans who witnessed her on All Stars 2 also loved what they saw from her.

One fan told Jasmine she “did great,” and they were proud of all she did during the show. The fan even included a GIF of a beating heart, as castmates always shared how much heart Jasmine has during All Stars 2.

You did great Jazzy! Happy to see you step up in the jawn, sad to see you go home. Damn proud of all you did in between! 💪🏽



That heart of yours is huge and it doesn’t pump Kool Aid. pic.twitter.com/geVIvwXQiB — PhillyzJamPoet (@theJamPoet) December 31, 2021

“Jaz you are an All Star!! Your fans always knew it as soon as you debuted and I hope you never doubt that again!” another fan tweeted, along with several crown emojis.

“Jasmine!! You have grown so MUCH, from the woman you used to be!! So proud of you!!! You CAN do it again!!!!!” a fan tweeted in support of Jasmine’s Challenge return.

“Girl, this is why you deserve to be an All-Star! You have so much heart, it’s inspiring. And you’re funny af. Bring back the rainbow socks!” another fan said in support of Jasmine.

Another fan asked a very relevant question: Would Jasmine consider returning to the main show on MTV or stick to the All Stars spinoff series?

While Jasmine hasn’t responded to that yet, it seems many of the OGs have what it takes to compete on the other show. While Jasmine displayed heart, she’s now training to be better than ever, which could potentially help her reach her first Challenge final.

