The Challenge: Teck Holmes shares Save The Palace behind-the-scenes videos for King’s Palace song

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members Teck Holmes and Laterrian Wallace record Save The Palace. Pic credit: Teck Holmes/YouTube

With the King’s Palace alliance taking over The Challenge: All Stars 2, it was only a matter of time before the group created a clever, upbeat theme song.

That’s exactly what they did as Save The Palace was born, and the song played during Episode 7 of the All Stars 2 season.

The catchy song was also released online for fans to enjoy, and Teck Holmes has shared some behind-the-scenes videos showing what went into making the track.

King’s Palace recorded Save The Palace alliance theme song

On Christmas Eve, Teck “Money” Holmes shared a one-minute Instagram video on his profile featuring his King’s Palace allies at the studio.

That includes Nehemiah Clark, Melinda Collins, and Laterrian Wallace, who lay down the chorus and verses for Save The Palace.

“Merry Christmas Eve while you’re doing your last-minute shopping make sure you go cop my latest single #SaveThePalace featuring @iamlaterrian @nehemiahlclark & @melindastolpmtv aka The King’s Palace produced by myself and the one and only @fingadelic Available everywhere music is sold,” Teck wrote in the caption.

The video shows scenes with Nehemiah and Melinda recording their parts of the chorus, as well s Teck delivering the song’s opening verse.

Before All Stars 2, Episode 7, Teck shared another video giving some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio. Producer John “Fingazz” Stary, aka Fingadelic, is with Teck working on the song’s beat. After Fingazz makes a slight modification, Teck agrees it needed that “little bit of spice” to give it that “West Coast s***.”

“Are you all ready to taste what the #KingsPalace has been cooking up? Get ready for release of #SaveThePalace dropping everywhere this Thursday 12/23/2021. Also listen for the song to be featured in this week’s episode #TheChallengeAllStars BIG SHOUT OUT to any and everyone that has ask me about or encouraged me to do my music…one love ❤️,” Teck wrote in an Instagram post caption.

Full Save The Palace video and where to listen online

Over on his official YouTube channel, Teck shared another video that features the entire song and more behind-the-scenes footage. The video checks in at nearly three minutes and features Teck with Laterrian, Nehemiah, and Melinda in-studio.

Fans can head over to the YouTube video here to check out the song’s full lyrics, including the original verses from Teck and Laterrian.

The song itself is available for fans to listen to free of charge through various streaming services. That includes the Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal platforms. Fans can look up “Save The Palace” or Teck Holmes, and the song should pop up.

Save The Palace is the theme song created for King’s Palace, an alliance formed early in the All Stars 2 season by Nehemiah Clark, Teck Holmes, and Laterrian Wallace. Nehemiah’s former Real World castmate, Melinda Collins, also became part of the alliance.

The group managed to outlast competitors into Episode 7 of the season, with all members winning eliminations to remain in the game. By Episode 7, competitors were also working in pairs, so Teck’s partner Ayanna, and Laterrian’s teammate Jasmine, also became part of the alliance.

They’ll now look to continue preserving the Kings and Queen ahead of the final in The Challenge: All Stars 2, with Episode 8 set to arrive on Thursday, December 30.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.