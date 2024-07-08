The Challenge spoilers: Did the All Stars 5 winners participate in any eliminations?

On The Challenge: All Stars 4, viewers watched as former MTV winner Laurel Stucky outlasted the competition to win the final.

Some of The Challenge fans blasted the Stars advantage she received from eliminated castmates during the final.

While she won her Star in the final daily challenge, many fans pointed out that Laurel never entered a single elimination during the season. Some may have credited it to her strong social game.

With All Stars 5, the latest spin-off show winners worked to earn that win due to competing in multiple eliminations.

With filming finished, an insider has revealed more elimination results from the upcoming season.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, which will premiere later on Paramount+.

All Stars 5 winners appeared in multiple eliminations

As previously revealed via spoilers, former Road Rules stars Adam Larson and Steve Meinke were victorious in the All Stars 5 final. Their opponents in the final included Nicole Zanatta with Melissa Reeves, Shane Landrum with Da’Vonne Rogers, and Frank Sweeney with Sam McGinn.

In many recent Challenge seasons, fans tend to call out individuals for skating to the final by never going into any eliminations unless required.

According to the latest spoilers update, Adam and Steve worked to earn their spot in the All Stars 5 final. The friends-turned-rivals from All Stars 4 competed and won three elimination events in the upcoming season.

A Vevmo forum thread indicates that the teammates defeated Beth Stolarczyk and two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion in one elimination. In another, they defeated former MTV Challenge finalists KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode.

In their third elimination, @GamerVev tweeted that the pair eliminated War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and his teammate, multi-time Challenge finalist Nany Gonzalez.

Leaked Challenge results. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

As of this writing, it’s unknown what sort of elimination events the competitors participated in. However, based on the results, there won’t be head-to-head physical clashes at The Arena, and the eliminations could involve puzzles or other strategic games.

Competitors improve their elimination records with All Stars 5 wins

Adam and Steve began All Stars 4 as friends and allies. By the end of the season, Adam was ranting about how much he disliked Steve for stealing his Star just before the final. That likely led to their pairing for a rivals-themed All Stars 5 season.

Based on previous spoilers that they won the season, they put differences aside and worked together to achieve a common goal. With their three elimination wins during All Stars 5, Adam and Steve have boosted their overall Challenge records.

After appearing on only one season of MTV’s Challenge, Steve returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2, where he lost his early elimination appearance against Teck Holmes. However, he achieved three wins on All Stars 4, defeating Tyrie Ballard, Kefla Hare, and Jay Mitchell to reach the final.

That pushes Steve’s All Stars elimination record to 6-1. With a 1-1 record in eliminations on MTV’s The Challenge, his overall record is 7-2.

After nearly 18 years of not appearing on The Challenge, Adam competed in just one elimination in his return for All Stars 4. He impressively defeated MTV winner Brad Fiorenza. With his and Steve’s three All Stars 5 elimination wins, Adam is now 4-0 on the spin-off show and 4-1 overall.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.