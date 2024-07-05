The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers reveal latest spinoff show winners

Two more stars from The Challenge have joined the list of winners for the All Stars spin-off!

For several weeks, The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers have been arriving online, spotlighting the cast, ongoing elimination results, and now the final results.

The final wrapped up just over a week after the All Stars 4 final aired on Paramount+.

Viewers saw Laurel Stucky win the event, bringing some controversy as fans blasted the All Stars 4 final setup and its Stars advantage.

Meanwhile, viewers following along with All Stars 5 spoilers disapproved of the spinoff’s latest cast format and unique theme. Nonetheless, two individuals have claimed the win.

This report will feature spoilers from The Challenge: All Stars 5, which will be released later.

Who won The Challenge: All Stars 5?

The latest season of The Challenge: All Stars appeared to feature another eight finalists competing to win the final and big prize money.

Based on the latest spoilers, the final four All Stars 5 pairs included Melissa Reeves with Nicole Zanatta, Da’Vonne Rogers with Shane Landrum, Frank Sweeney with Sam McGinn, and Steve Meinke with Adam Larson.

The @GamerVev Twitter account, known for providing generally reliable spoilers, revealed that Adam and Steve won.

The latest show winners first appeared as castmates in MTV’s Road Rules: The Quest, which aired in 2001. Adam competed in three MTV seasons of The Challenge, including The Gauntlet, which he won. That was also Steve’s only MTV season.

Viewers saw Adam return for The Challenge: All Stars 4 spin-off after 18 years away from reality TV. Steve also returned for this spin-off, but he’d previously appeared in the All Stars 2 season.

The two began the season as friends, but by the end of the episodes, these castmates were feuding due to how Adam voted and Steve stealing his Star just before the final.

Steve qualified for the final, while Adam didn’t win a Star in the final daily challenge of the season, ending his time on the show. However, Steve finished third behind Cara Maria Sorbello and the show’s winner, Laurel.

As of this writing, it’s unknown what the order of finish was for the final after Steve and Adam.

All Stars 5 theme features rival teammates

All Stars 5 presents a unique cast and theme compared to previous seasons of the spinoff. Weeks ago, spoilers revealed that there would be cast members on the show who didn’t originally appear on MTV reality TV shows.

Among the cast are stars from CBS’ Big Brother, including Da’Vonne, Amber Borzotra, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Corey Lay from HBO’s 12 Dates of Christmas.

International Survivor star Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran is in the cast, as are Melissa and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, who debuted on MTV UK reality TV shows.

The theme features pairs of castmates who have a rivalry of some sort. In the case of Nicole and Melissa, they are exes. Turbo teams up with MTV’s Nany Gonzalez after their beef on Ride or Dies. Corey teams up with Big T after their feud on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

Other pairs include Leroy Garrett with Devin Walker, Ashley Kelsey with Dario Medrano, and Amber with Fessy.

The episodes will most likely present the unique feuds or rivalries that created each team and show whether or not these individuals can coexist. In the case of Steve and Adam, it looks like they found a way to put their differences aside to win the season.

