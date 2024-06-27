The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 5 features surprising final four teams

The Challenge: All Stars 5 is down to just four teams as the final crowns its new champions.

The latest spinoff season is filming in Vietnam and features a unique cast that doesn’t only consist of MTV OGs.

There are also CBS Big Brother stars and cast members from newer MTV shows who competed in The Challenge.

Based on online spoilers from filming, the final will feature an exciting mix of cast members from all of the above.

It could also crown first-time champions as several potential finalists have never won on MTV’s competition series or the spinoff.

This report will feature The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers, which will arrive on Paramount+ later.

Four teams are left competing in All Stars 5

Online spoilers from GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, showed eight cast members left competing for All Stars 5.

They’re split into four teams, as cast members have rival castmates as teammates.

One team features Road Rules stars Steve Meinke and Adam Larson, who were recently castmates on All Stars 4. Due to their voting and strategic gameplay, they went from friends to rivals.

Adam won multiple eliminations and opted to steal Adam’s Star in his third one, leaving him without one just ahead of the final.

Another team features their All Stars 4 castmate, Nicole Zanatta, and her ex-girlfriend, Melissa Reeves.

Nicole competed in the All Stars 4 final with her showmance partner, Laurel Stucky, but got eliminated as one of the worst performers during one of the legs.

Melissa was a finalist in MTV’s Total Madness season, famously competing while pregnant. She last appeared on MTV in The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion.

She is considered one of Nicole’s exes, and based on a social media share, she and Laurel hung out during the Season 39 reunion.

An insider reveals the final four teams for All Stars 5. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

The two other teams revealed above also feature some serious icons and MTV OGs. One team brings back former The Real World: San Diego roommates and Battle of the Seasons winners Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn.

A second team sees the return of Road Rules OG, Shane Landrum, and Big Brother star Da’Vonne Rogers, whom he famously feuded with during the Final Reckoning season.

When will The Challenge: All Stars 5 premiere?

Based on recent announcements, The Challenge: All Stars 5 will probably not air on Paramount+ until 2025.

MTV revealed The Challenge Season 40, Battle of the Eras, this week. It features a legendary cast of 40 competitors from the 39 seasons of MTV’s competition series.

The new season arrives on Wednesday, August 14, on MTV. Since it has 40 competitors and more episodes than the All Stars spinoff, it will likely air the final and reunion by October.

That means they’ll likely wait several weeks before announcing All Stars, and it may not premiere on Paramount+ until sometime in early 2025.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 episodes are available on Paramount+. The Challenge: All Stars 5 is TBA for Paramount+.