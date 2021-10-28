The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 eliminations continue with two more OGs sent home

Cast members from The Challenge: All Stars gather at The Arena for an elimination. Pic credit: Paramount+

Two more OG cast members appear to have said their goodbyes to the rest of the cast as The Challenge: All Stars 3 filming continues in Panama.

Based on online rumors, the third and fourth cast members to lose in elimination have been revealed for the spinoff series.

Keep in mind that this report will contain potential spoilers for All Stars 3, which just started filming episodes in the past week or so.

Two more eliminations revealed for All Stars 3 cast

With a huge cast that features former Challenge finalists and champions, the field of competitors for the third season of All Stars is being whittled down with men’s and women’s eliminations.

While the All Stars 3 elimination events aren’t known yet, the eliminated competitors have been revealed thanks to Challenge insider, GamerVev.

The latest details from GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, show off two All Stars 3 cast members that lost in elimination. It’s unknown if these eliminations happened in separate events, or a team situation, though.

Based on GamerVev’s IG post, Laterrian Wallace and Melinda Collins have both been sent home from the third season of the spinoff.

Laterrian, 44, appeared on the first season of The Challenge: All Stars, but lost in a team elimination event alongside Katie Cooley. LT and Melinda, 38, will also appear together in the upcoming All Stars Season 2.

Interestingly, some rumors arrived suggesting they were involved in one of the cast hookups during the spinoff. Could they have formed an alliance for Season 3 and did it come into play in getting them voted into elimination?

Who else has been eliminated from All Stars 3?

With the rumored eliminations of Laterrian and Melinda, that means a total of four All Stars 3 cast members have been eliminated, as of this report.

The first elimination revealed online was former Real World: Miami star Cynthia Roberts bidding farewell to the cast.

Based on GamerVev’s details, former Real World: Key West star Tyler Duckworth was the second individual eliminated from All Stars 3.

That still leaves a stacked lineup that includes multi-time champs Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Veronica Portillo.

In addition, former finalists Kailah Casillas, Jemmye Carroll, Tina Barta, and Nia Moore are amongst OG contenders still there in search of their first Challenge final win.

As of this report, the format for the third season of the spinoff is unknown. The first season featured just one winner, Yes Duffy, claiming $500,000 for his win at the final. However, that brought some backlash from the cast and fans, that there should have been two All Stars winners.

The full format of Season 2 hasn’t been revealed as the premiere has yet to arrive. It’s always possible, they’ll switch things up for the All Stars Season 2 and 3 finals. That could mean the finals are run by partners or teams of three or more individuals, with the winners splitting the final prize money.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11 on Paramount+.