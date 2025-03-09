The Challenge Season 41 spoilers reveal more rookie cast members and elimination results

The Challenge Season 41 is filming in Chile, and spoilers continue to update fans interested in who’s there and who’s gone home.

The latest installment of the competition series follows Battle of the Eras, which MTV billed as an epic 40th season.

Former show winners Jordan Wiseley, Jenny West, and Rachel Robinson won the final, adding more career victories and dollars to their bank accounts.

That season featured only returning cast members who had participated in the show for at least a season or more between the flagship and spinoffs.

Season 41 will change that format, as veteran stars and rookie cast members from various backgrounds, including reality television, will compete.

Remember, this post will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 41, including the names of cast members participating.

More reality TV stars revealed as Season 41 rookies

Over several weeks, spoilers from online forums and social media have presented the veterans and rookies who departed to film Season 41. However, more information continues to arrive even as eliminations are occurring.

Just recently, @mtvchallengeinsider revealed that three more rookies are in Chile. Big Brother 26 houseguest Cedric Hodges and Love Island USA 5’s Leonardo Dionicio are among them.

The Instagram post below also revealed an interesting addition to the cast. Ben Davis, a boxer and commentator, is said to have been competing in Chile for Season 41.

However, it appears Ben did not last long, as he is among the recently revealed cast members who went home via elimination.

Ben joins other eliminations, including Blue Kim, Nia Moore, and Rogan O’Connor. However, other former champs and finalists also went home.

Former winners and finalists eliminated from Season 41

Rogan is one of several Challenge stars who lost via elimination or were sent home for other reasons. Monsters and Critics also reported on Season 41 spoilers that former winner Cara Maria Sorbello exited the show, although the reason for her departure is unclear.

In a recent elimination update (below), seven-time winner Johnny Bananas has exited the game sooner than many might have expected.

The recent Vevmo forum update shared that multi-time finalist Aneesa Ferreira is among the recent eliminations for Season 41. Aneesa appeared in Season 40, where she lost in elimination to Jenny.

With the recent spoiler results, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Derrick Kosinski, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Jonna Mannion, and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell remain in Season 41.

Former finalists Derek Chavez, Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser, and Theo Campbell are looking to win their first-ever Challenge.

Many rookies are still competing for a win, and some fans speculate that this season could have a similar theme to the Free Agent or Fresh Meat seasons.

