The Challenge Season 41 spoilers: Fan favorite eliminated as former champs remain

It’s time for another star to say goodbye to The Challenge, as Season 41 spoilers revealed the latest men’s elimination.

The latest season began filming several weeks ago in Chile, with TJ Lavin returning as the show’s host.

Like other MTV seasons, this one also features a group of familiar faces and reality TV newcomers trying to win big money at the final.

Season 40, Battle of the Eras, featured multiple cast members who previously won The Challenge at least once.

In Season 41, viewers will see former winners and finalists return, along with the rookies trying to send them home.

Remember, this report will contain spoilers for Season 41 of The Challenge, including details for which cast members went home and who remains.

Season 41 elimination sends another champ home

As spoilers arrive during The Challenge 41 filming, fans discover which of their favorite cast members are getting eliminated. The new season is called The Challenge: New Threats & Vets, which gives an idea of what’s on the way as rookies battle the show’s stars.

With that said, one of the MTV competition show’s biggest stars recently went home from Season 41. According to a forum spoiler thread, five-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello is the latest vet to leave.

He joins several former champs who went home early, including Rogan O’Connor, Johnny Bananas, and Cara Maria Sorbello. Of those individuals, Rogan and Johnny exited due to eliminations, while rumors suggest that Cara left to address a family matter.

Viewers also saw CT exit Season 40 ahead of the final, losing to Nehemiah Clark in a contest involving removing many nails from a large wooden board using hammers. However, he remains a fan favorite, much like Bananas, Cara, and other longtime MTV stars.

Which MTV vets remain in the Season 41 competition?

Based on the spoilers, several former winners are still in Chile with a shot to run the final and win it. One of them is two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, who has yet to win the MTV show. She initially joined as an alternate, possibly to replace Cara after she left.

In addition, former War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and two-time MTV winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell are still filming Season 41. Both individuals appeared on All Stars Rivals, and their teammates, Nany Gonzalez and Aneesa Ferreira, respectively, are also still competing in Season 41.

Nany and Aneesa have been to the final but never won the show. In addition, former finalists Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser, and Theo Campbell are still competing to reach the final and achieve their first-ever win.

Another Season 41 detail from the forum thread is that each daily challenge involves castmates in pairs, and nobody gets the same partner twice. A similar format appeared in the first season of CBS’s The Challenge: USA spinoff, but it’s unknown how partners get assigned in MTV’s Season 41.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.