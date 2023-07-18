The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: Latest elimination results include surprise cast member

The Challenge Season 39 will feature a unique cast and a compelling twist, much like previous seasons of the competition series.

With the show currently filming overseas, fans are waiting for episodes of their favorite competition series.

Spoilers continue to arrive online, giving eager viewers insight into what they can expect when Season 39 finally arrives on MTV.

That includes results for the ongoing eliminations, which send cast members home before the season’s final.

The latest results have arrived, with two more competitors officially eliminated from the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the Season 39 spoilers, at least one of those eliminations featured a surprise cast member for the event.

The Challenge newcomer eliminated from Season 39

With MTV’s 39th season of the show, fans will see a new champion crowned, based on the cast. It features only three players who made it to a final and none who have won the show.

With that, there are returning cast members who appeared as rookies in the Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies seasons.

Based on a spoiler post from GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider, the latest woman eliminated from the show is Ravyn Collier, also known as Ravyn Rochelle.

Ravyn appeared as a rookie for the previous season, Ride or Dies, as she teamed up with fellow newcomer Johnny Middlebrooks. Their season started strong, but there was drama between the teammates due to Johnny’s interest in their castmate Nurys Mateo.

Ravyn had a strong showing in her second season based on how many individuals were eliminated before her. It was previously revealed that she won two other eliminations. However, the third time was the charm, and she may have been a target for an alliance in Season 39.

Surprise cast member involved in Season 39 elimination

Along with Ravyn’s elimination, an elimination matchup was revealed by @mtvchallengeinsider. It featured returning competitor Asaf Goren.

He was a rookie on Total Madness and was famously eliminated within the first episode by another rookie that season, Jay Starret.

Based on the spoilers, Asaf was ousted from the game by a true Challenge OG. Five-time champion Chris “CT” Tamburello showed up to win the elimination and earned a financial reward for his services.

Fans will be happy to see CT back on the show, although it appears his arrival will only be a surprise for the elimination. Monsters and Critics previously reported spoilers about a major Season 39 twist where “mercenaries” enter the game several episodes into the season.

The mercenaries consist of previous Challenge champions. Others have included Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Laurel Stucky.

Based on details about the season’s format, mercenaries don’t stay in the game if they win an elimination, but they collect $15,000 from the Season 39 cast’s prize purse.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.