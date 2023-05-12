The Challenge Season 39 rumors: Cast ‘very likely’ to feature these returning international competitors

With The Challenge bringing forth spinoff show after spinoff show, fans likely wonder if the series will ever return to MTV, its original network.

The World Championship spinoff has been arriving in weekly episodes via the Paramount Plus streaming platform, with a fourth season of All Stars expected to come next.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about two Challenge OGs speculating that the flagship show on MTV could end soon as it transitions to CBS, Paramount Plus, and possibly other streaming platforms.

While those OGs suggested the MTV show’s run would end with Season 40, a 39th season is rumored to be in the works.

Casting is underway for the next group to appear on the show, and rumors are circulating that three international stars from a recent season will return.

Remember that this report may contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 39 and its potential cast.

Insider suggests three international stars returning for The Challenge Season 39

The most recent season of MTV’s The Challenge was Ride or Dies, which featured competitors who shared a special bond. Among the cast members were veteran stars Johnny Bananas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, and Aneesa Ferreira.

Most of the newer players on Season 38 were rookies, with a few from international shows and others either with no reality TV background or coming from Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother.

Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald was the only one of the only rookies from the previous season, known as Spies, Lies & Allies, to return for Season 38. She teamed up with her friend, fellow Survivor star Jay Starrett.

Based on early speculation, three of Michele’s SLA castmates could return for Season 39. A recent Instagram post from the insider @mtvchallengeinsider revealed Logan Sampedro, Berna Canbeldek, and Nam Vo as “very likely” to be in the cast.

The rumored returning Spies, Lies & Allies players had interesting exits and showmances

While Logan and Berna appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies, neither returned for Season 38. However, Nam was an alternate cast member, introduced alongside teammate Emmy Russ as a replacement team by host TJ Lavin.

However, Emmy decided she didn’t want to be part of the show, opting to quit and ending her and Nam’s time on the show early. As the season continued, Emmy blasted most of the cast, including her teammate Nam, for how they acted while she was there.

Nam, who initially debuted in Ultimate Beastmaster, also appeared in The Challenge: Double Agents season as a rookie teaming up with Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, who eventually quit the show.

Footage teased he and Lolo had feelings toward one another early in the season. However, as the episodes continued, their sparks fizzled, and they could not work together in the game. Soon after Lolo left the show, Nam was medically deactivated due to a nagging back injury he’d aggravated during an event.

His Spies, Lies & Allies return was cut short as he was rumored to have tested positive for COVID-19 early in the season and ultimately left the show to recover.

Berna, a former Survivor Turkey competitor, was featured in the SLA season for a showmance with Nelson, but the two ultimately ended things after the season. Even though Nelson and Berna’s relationship didn’t work out, they seem to have remained friends.

She went 1-1 in eliminations during her rookie season, defeating Tacha Akide in an early solo event, but later losing a pairs event alongside rookie Hughie Maughan.

Logan was also featured in a showmance with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, which ended during the show’s episodes.

The former Survivor: Spain competitor was among the rookies who nearly reached the final but ultimately lost to fellow rookie Emanuel Neagu in an elimination event in Episode 17.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: World Championship finale arrives Wednesday, May 17, on Paramount Plus.