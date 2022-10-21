The Challenge spoilers: Emmy Russ blasts Ride or Dies teammate and cast after Episode 2

Emmy Russ appears in an IG Story video talking about The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: @emmyruss/Instagram

Following the airing of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode, rookie competitor Emmy Russ had plenty to say about her experience with the show and its cast members.

The 23-year-old reality star from Germany was teammates with Nam Vo, returning to the competition series for his third-straight season.

Nam had experienced misfortune in his first two appearances on The Challenge. He suffered a devastating injury during his rookie season, Double Agents, and then had a health issue early in Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Heading into Ride or Dies, he had a teammate many fans didn’t know much about, but the show has plenty of rookies who arrive on the scene with details about them scarce.

Emmy wasn’t among the spotlighted rookies in the first few episodes, and the reason became apparent after a particular moment happened in Episode 2.

This report will contain spoilers through Episode 2 of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Emmy blasts Nam and Challenge cast after Episode 2

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, reality TV star Emmy Russ spoke about what caused her exit from MTV’s The Challenge and why she had issues with the overall experience.

In a series of video clips lasting over three minutes, she brought up how she was excited to do an American reality TV show since she was known as the “queen of reality TV” due to her involvement with multiple shows in Germany and Spain.

However, she said after a week of quarantine for The Challenge Season 38, that she learned that she wasn’t among the main cast members. Instead, she said she found out she was an alternate, which wasn’t the best start for her experience.

In addition to being disappointed she was an alternate to start her American reality TV show career, Emmy said her teammate wasn’t the best to her. While she indicated that he was OK around her before they joined the show, things changed.

She mentioned that once they got on the bus with the rest of the cast, Nam basically disregarded her since he was now with the people he knew from The Challenge. In addition, Emmy blasted the cast for how they acted.

“Besides this, almost every single person on the show was so damn fake. So unauthentic and just so damn fake. Like, I don’t like people like that,” she said.

“Whatever, I came back, and I had the best summer of my life in Ibiza,” she said before adding, “I didn’t know 100 percent that my partner has to leave when I’m doing it. So as I said, I didn’t even [see] the show. I don’t know what they showed, but I said that I was sorry for that.”

“But anyways, the way I am disgusting you, you are disgusting me also,” she said in closing her video.

Nam expressed disappointment in Ride or Dies teammate

Viewers saw Nam arrive with Emmy mysteriously in the Ride or Dies premiere episode when host TJ Lavin said Kaycee Clark had to leave the show with her brother Kenny.

The show host announced the duo’s departure ahead of the episode’s daily challenge. Kaycee later revealed in an online interview that she and her brother had tested positive for COVID-19, which was why they got taken off the show in Episode 1.

TJ said he felt “friendly.” Instead of bringing in just one team to replace them, he brought out two. Nam and Emmy were one of two teams that showed up, with the other being rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez.

In Ride or Dies Episode 2, TJ revealed another team was out of the game just before the episode’s daily challenge. He announced to the rest of the cast that Emmy couldn’t handle The Challenge anymore, meaning her teammate Nam had to leave Ride or Dies with her.

Toward the end of the daily challenge, TJ revealed that Kaycee and Kenny got cleared and returned to compete in the daily event.

Nam, who was back for his third attempt at a season, expressed major disappointment in Emmy during his confessional interview in Episode 2.

“Emmy, I’m disappointed in you as a person…as a human being, and as my Ride or Die. It’s like a punch straight to my face again, and I just hope there will be a future chance for me,” Nam said in a final appearance during the episode.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.