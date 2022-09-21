Who is Olivia Kaiser on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find her on Instagram?

Love Island star Olivia Kaiser appears as a rookie competitor in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Ride or Dies, viewers will see returning veterans and a new group of rookies competing to win TJ Lavin’s final.

Among those newcomers will be Olivia Kaiser, making her debut on The Challenge after appearing on another popular reality TV show.

Olivia was also nearly part of another version of The Challenge, serving as an alternate cast member, but ultimately didn’t participate.

However, she gets a more significant opportunity as she’ll appear in MTV’s flagship show instead, with more money up for grabs.

She’ll have to navigate the difficult aspects of the competition show, including daily challenges, potential eliminations, and the game’s politics. However, she’ll have a teammate working with her.

Here are more details about Olivia’s background and where to follow her on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Olivia Kaiser on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Olivia is a 30-year-old business owner originally from Anchorage, Alaska. She’s a licensed cosmetologist in Scottsdale, Arizona, offering various beauty services through her business. Her website details those beauty services, including microblading, lip blush touch-ups, and other makeup assistance.

She initially appeared on CBS’ Love Island USA 3 and became one of the season’s winners, alongside Korey Gandy. They remained a couple once their season finished, but ultimately their relationship didn’t last. According to US Weekly, they split up in November 2021.

Following her time on Love Island USA 3, viewers nearly saw Olivia on CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff show. However, she was on-location as an alternate for the show and didn’t make the final cast.

Instead, she’ll debut on MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, which is called Ride or Dies and features a unique theme. Each cast member has a partner with whom they have strong ties, whether a family member, boyfriend, husband, or close friend.

Olivia among rookies competing in Season 38

Olivia’s teammate is her friend, fellow rookie Horacio Gutierrez. As newcomers to the show, they will be at a disadvantage from the start due to veterans typically trying to eliminate all the rookies.

However, Olivia may have gained advice for the show from other Love Island stars who competed in versions of The Challenge. Season 37 of MTV’s show featured Love Islanders Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan.

Castmates from Olivia’s Love Island season included Cashay Proudfoot, Shannon St. Claire, Javonny Vega, and Cinco Holland, all of whom appeared in The Challenge: USA spinoff on CBS.

Also, fellow Love Island star Johnny Middlebrooks will appear in The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast. Johnny and his teammate could give Olivia a pair of allies in the game.

Check out Olivia’s appearance in The Challenge: Ride or Dies trailer below.

Where to find Olivia on Instagram and other social media

Fans can find Olivia on Instagram at the handle @oliviaannkaiser, where she currently has 251,000 followers and over 200 posts.

She shared the exciting news that she will appear in the cast for MTV’s competition show, revealing her cast photo and a side-by-side shot of her and her teammate, Horacio.

“Y’all I’m on the CHALLENGE 38!!!!! The secret is FINALLY OUT!!! There’s so much I wanna say……but I guess you will have to tune in,” Olivia wrote in her caption.

Olivia is also on Twitter, with a smaller fanbase of 685 followers, as of this report. Fans can find her @oliviakaiserxo on the microblogging platform, where other cast members tend to share their thoughts and reactions about The Challenge.

The former Love Island star tweeted a teaser trailer clip for Season 38, asking fans to comment on how far they believed she would make it on the show.

Because Twitter said I wouldn’t make it past day one😝 how far do you think I made it?!!!!🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XUUrkpDv0i — Olivia Kaiser (@oliviakaiserxo) September 20, 2022

Viewers will see Olivia and her rookie teammate fare in MTV’s competition series, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, with a million dollars in prize money on the line!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.