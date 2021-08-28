The Challenge: Nam Vo addresses being deactivated from Spies, Lies & Allies

The Challenge’s Nam Vo had to leave Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies seasons earlier than he wanted to. Pic credit: MTV

After an unexpected exit in his rookie season, The Challenge: Double Agents’ Nam Vo returned to MTV for the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

However, his second season was even shorter. Towards the end of the premiere episode, host TJ Lavin announced that Nam had been deactivated from the game. In his place, The Circle’s Ed Eason was added to the cast.

MTV never gave a reason why Nam had to leave The Challenge in the episode, making it mysterious for fans.

After the third episode aired for Season 37, Nam shared with fans about having to leave the show, saying he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

Nam Vo shares message about deactivation on The Challenge

Viewers have yet to get a full season of bodybuilder Nam Vo, who arrived on Double Agents as a rookie after appearing on Ultimate Beastmaster.

He’s been described as one of the nicest cast members around, and unfortunately, has been hit with bad luck in both of his seasons.

After leaving Double Agents due to a back injury late in the season, he left much sooner in Spies, Lies & Allies, departing in the season’s first episode.

Many fans have undoubtedly been asking him what happened and how he’s doing, which prompted Nam to share a lengthy post addressing his situation.

In the post (below), Nam said he’d “prefer not to speak on what happened” but expressed appreciation for everyone’s love and support.

He described the situation as the “hardest time” he had to go through in his life, wishing the circumstances on no one. He added that he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” with what happened.

However, he goes on to share that he “survived” and “recovered.”

“I get myself back up, cause I WILL NEVER GIVE UP no matter what! My life had never been easy so that was just one more experience I will get my source of willpower,” he shared, adding that it was a humbling experience for him.

Nam had tough rookie season on Double Agents

In Nam’s rookie season, Double Agents, he became partners with Olympic athlete Lolo Jones after the first daily challenge. The pair seemed like a major threat to other teams due to their athletic abilities.

However, problems with communication started to affect Nam and Lolo’s abilities to work together effectively. At one point in the season, the two had been arguing a lot, and both decided they wanted new partners.

Nam eventually got a new partner, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, but it was due to Lolo deciding to leave the show to focus on Olympic training rather than worrying about trying to get her Gold Skull.

Nam and Big T never got to work together much as Nam had to go to the hospital to check on a nagging back injury he sustained during the season.

He was announced as deactivated by host TJ Lavin ahead of the Survive the Night mission in Double Agents Episode 11, six episodes before the final began.

Many fans were excited to see him back for Spies, Lies & Allies after the unfortunate exit in his rookie season. For his second season, became partners with Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald early on, but unfortunately, his season was short-lived.

Many fans are hoping to see Nam return and show what he can do on The Challenge as he seems like a competitor capable of advancing far in the game when he has a full season. Based on his “get back up” attitude after facing adversity, he seems like a worthy competitor for the series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.