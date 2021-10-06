The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 sneak peek teases vet working with rookies, castmates are suspicious

The Challenge’s Kyle Christie and Amanda Garcia talk to alliance members in Season 37, Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

In The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9, viewers may see the veteran alliance members scrambling to decide which of their own to vote into elimination.

At least one veteran may have already formed another alliance with some of the Season 37 rookies to try to make it farther in the game. However, that may have come to the attention of suspicious castmates.

Based on an Episode 9 sneak preview, at least four members of the strong veteran alliance have figured out a particular vet is a “problem,” which could seal their fate for the deliberation vote.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 sneak peek released

In The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 synopsis, it was revealed that the “Veteran War” is ready to take place.

On October 6, MTV released preview footage for the episode as veteran alliance members chat about what’s on the way. For the first time in the season, the vets are worried about potentially being in an elimination.

However, one castmate may need to be more worried than others. In the sneak peek (below), vets Josh Martinez and Tori Deal have a conversation in the kitchen with Cory Wharton about Priscilla’s game-changing move.

Cory seems to be indicating it’s time to go to war for the vets, as they had a good run of just sending all the rookies home. After that chat, Josh brings the information back to his former teammate Ashley Mitchell, as well as Kyle Christie and Amanda Garcia.

“I’m not Cory’s No. 1. I’m not his No. 2. He recruited Jeremiah, a rookie, before me,” Josh mentions in a confessional interview.

He goes on to suggest that Cory’s become a “bigger problem” for the other veterans. That could make the four-time Challenge finalist a target for others’ votes at deliberation.

In a previous sneak peek clip for Episode 9, viewers got to see an intense physical daily challenge on the way for the competitors. It appears like it will feature Cory and Josh in a heated argument over the physical nature of trying to win the mission.

That argument, along with Josh’s mention of Cory’s comments to his other allies, could easily set things up for Cory and Bettina Buchanan to get voted as Compromised Agents.

The Challenge vets’ best and worst elimination records

If Cory happens to get voted into The Lair in Episode 9, he has a solid record in the MTV show’s elimination events. According to The Challenge Wiki, his record sits at 7-3 during his eight previous seasons of The Challenge. Last season, viewers saw Cory win his elimination on Double Agents as he defeated four-time champion, Darrell Taylor.

Nelson Thomas has also proven himself when facing elimination, as he’s 9-4 with a draw. That draw came during the Yankin’ My Chain event against Darrell Taylor on Vendettas.

Meanwhile, castmate Amber Borzotra is currently undefeated, albeit with just three eliminations so far. She won two Hall Brawl events on Double Agents en route to her rookie season final, which she won with CT Tamburello. On Spies, Lies & Allies, she teamed up with Hughie Maughan in Episode 4 to defeat Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay.

Fellow Big Brother star Kaycee Clark is also undefeated in eliminations at 2-0 as she reached the final in her first two seasons of The Challenge. She also plays a solid social game, so that will likely keep her safe in Episode 9.

Someone who has been a scary opponent to see in eliminations is CT Tamburello. Surprisingly, the four-time Challenge winner has been in just 11 eliminations over his 19 seasons and holds a 6-5 record. Fans last saw him lose to rookie Jay Starrett on Total Madness.

However, he has managed to stay safe and in the shadows as he has competed in Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies. CT probably has a few opponents worried about his inner-beast in eliminations.

There are a few vets who probably don’t want any part of elimination. They include Nany Gonzalez (4-9), Kyle Christie (4-6), Ashley Mitchell (3-5), Josh Martinez (1-4), and Amanda Garcia (1-4). These particular cast members hold some of the worst records among the veteran alliance.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.