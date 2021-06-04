The Challenge rumors: All Stars party included uninvited guest who ‘got into it’ with OG cast member

Many of the All Stars cast members recently attended a party for Mark Long’s birthday. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars season wrapping up with the reunion episode this past week, a huge party took place in California to celebrate the show, as well as Mark Long’s milestone 50th birthday.

It was a major event featuring most of the All Stars cast members showing up, and even some surprises from previous seasons of The Challenge.

However, rumors surfaced that one of those surprise Challenge stars may not have been invited to begin with and ended up getting “into it” with one of the OG cast members. That OG cast member has reacted and it appears that was the case.

Who was at the Mark Long All-Stars party?

With the timing of Mark Long’s birthday party, not every major Challenge star would be able to attend. However, the OGs, including just about everyone from the spinoff season, were there. That included Arissa Hill, Teck “Money” Holmes, Syrus Yarbrough, Darrell Taylor, Beth Stolarczyk, Ruthie Alcaide, Nehemiah Clark, KellyAnne Judd, Kendal Sheppard, Jemmye Carroll, and All Stars winner Yes Duffy.

There were also quite a few Challenge stars who dropped by as guests. Most likely they got the official invite from Mark Long or someone else. Among those guests were Double Agents rookie Amber Martinez, former Big Brother/Challenge star Da’Vonne Rogers, and seven-time Challenge champ, Johnny Bananas.

Bananas had his girlfriend Morgan Willett there with him, who appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Like many other guests, Morgan was sharing various images and videos on her Instagram. One of those featured another former Challenge star, Georgia Harrison, who also debuted on War of the Worlds.

Pic credit: @morganleighwillett/Instagram Story

Jemmye shared several videos and images on her Instagram Story, including one in which she finally met up in person with Amber M. from Double Agents.

It appears the two Challenge stars got along great in person, based on the photos including the one below.

Pic credit: @justjemm_/Instagram Story

Drama between new school and old school cast members?

With so many different personalities on hand and alcohol involved, it always sets up the potential for some drama, even though it was supposed to be a fun celebration.

Based on one insider account’s tweets, a rumor surfaced that OG cast member Jemmye and new school cast member Georgia may have gotten into it with one another.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge1/Twitter

The insider went on to tweet that Mark Long may not have even invited Georgia to the party to begin with, meaning she snuck in, or someone brought her along and she was allowed to attend.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge1/Twitter

That said, it’s unknown what caused the drama between them. Some fan comments speculated it was over Georgia’s controversial incident, which fans brought up in 2019.

That involved The Challenge star sharing an image of herself with her face painted black. Georgia indicated that the 2014 image was from a boy’s birthday party, and the individual chose how to paint her face. She also apologized for the incident, per Daily Mail.

Still, it’s all speculation as to what may have caused any drama between Jemmye and Georgia. However, Jemmye took to Twitter on Friday, June 4, tweeting she would have some details to share, likely on her subscriber-based Patreon.

“I said it once & I’ll say it again… @georgia_steel is the only Georgia we acknowledge from @mtv and I’ll be back tomorrow for story time,” she commented.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge._/Instagram

For those wondering, Georgia Steel appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love season. She’s also been on several seasons of Love Island.

Georgia Harrison appeared on the War of the Worlds 2 season in 2019 and hasn’t been on the show’s past two seasons. Jemmye is coming off her success in completing the All Stars final, and many feel she could return to the MTV show if she wanted to. However, it’s possible she mostly prefers the OG cast to the newer stars, with some exceptions.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.