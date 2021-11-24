The Challenge on Netflix: Streaming platform to add more seasons of competition series to lineup

Johnny Bananas appears in The Challenge: Free Agents season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

In December, several additional seasons of the popular competition reality show, The Challenge, are set to join the Netflix platform.

This will give fans a way to reminisce and first-time viewers a chance to catch up on two of the classic seasons that introduced several new stars to the series.

It’ll also provide additional episodes to watch while new installments arrive weekly on MTV for Spies, Lies & Allies, and Paramount Plus for The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff series.

Netflix to add more seasons of The Challenge for streaming

Based on details from What’s on Netflix, two more seasons are on the way to the streaming platform, with The Challenge Season 12 and 25.

Season 12 of The Challenge was the original Fresh Meat season of MTV’s show, which aired from May through September of 2006.

The Challenge’s 25th season was Free Agents, which originally aired from April through June of 2014. Both of these seasons of MTV’s competition series will join Netflix on December 15, 2021. The platform currently offers the Inferno II and The Duel seasons for streaming.

With Season 12, viewers saw a new theme for Fresh Meat. This involved bringing individuals into the cast who hadn’t appeared on MTV’s Road Rules and Real World. Alumni from those two shows teamed up with rookies. Casey Cooper, Kenny Santucci, Ryan Kehoe, Evelyn Smith, and Diem Brown were among the newcomers.

Season 25, Free Agents, includes two cast members recently in headlines. This past month, Leroy Garrett released a video in which he spoke about his experience during the show with racism. Leroy brought up an incident from Season 30, aka Dirty 30, which involved castmate Camila Nakagawa launching a racist rant towards him during an episode.

MTV released a response to Leroy’s video in which he brought up how the experience affected him, ultimately causing him to retire from the show.

Where else is The Challenge available for viewing?

In addition to the four seasons on Netflix, several other platforms feature seasons of The Challenge. Paramount Plus currently has the most to offer.

Not only can fans watch new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 2 every Thursday, episodes from the first season of the spinoff are available on-demand. In addition, there are 23 other seasons from MTV’s The Challenge available for viewing.

The Challenge seasons currently available on Paramount Plus include Seasons 11 through 13 and Seasons 15 through 34.

Hulu also has several seasons of The Challenge available. As of this report, they have Season 30 (Dirty 30), Season 31 (Vendettas), and Season 32 (Final Reckoning) available on-demand.

MTV currently airs new episodes of the current season, Spies, Lies & Allies, every Wednesday at 8/7c, while Paramount+ releases a new episode of All Stars 2 every Thursday, giving fans plenty of content to enjoy each week.

