The Challenge: Fans blast MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast for replacing Da’Vonne Rogers

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast has become one of the weekly sources for fans to get reactions, commentary, and behind-the-scenes details about the popular competition series.

The podcast debuted with longtime Challenge cast members Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal as its hosts to provide weekly coverage of the MTV show.

Eventually, the show brought Challenge alum Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers to host the weekly episodes as they helped cover spinoffs like CBS’ The Challenge: USA.

They brought a unique perspective as Devyn had become a TV personality and host after her time on reality TV, assisting on syndicated shows like The Wendy Williams Show.

Da’Vonne was also able to lend her expertise after appearing on CBS’ Big Brother twice and The Challenge as well as Ex on the Beach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans were pleased by that duo as the show’s hosts, but now a change has many fans riled up ahead of the next Challenge spinoff’s premiere.

Da’Vonne is replaced on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast

A recent update revealed that Da’Vonne wouldn’t be covering The Challenge: USA 2 for MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and has been replaced.

As her replacement, USA 2 cast member Tori will assist Devyn in breaking down the bi-weekly and weekly episodes of the spinoff show.

As previously mentioned, Tori was one of the original hosts of the podcast alongside her bestie Aneesa. The duo covered various MTV seasons, including Spies, Lies & Allies and The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

They continued to pop on as hosts or co-hosts even after Da’Vonne and Devyn took over. As of this writing, Aneesa hasn’t been announced as one of the USA 2 hosts or co-hosts.

It’s unknown why Da’Vonne was replaced for this Challenge podcast season, although there’s Big Brother 25 also airing on CBS.

In addition, Da’Vonne will appear on the upcoming reality TV program called The GOAT.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about The GOAT show and cast, which also features Challenge OG Teck “Money” Holmes. It will be streaming on Amazon’s Freevee. A release date has yet to be revealed, but filming was underway this past May.

Fans react to podcast replacing Da’Vonne with Tori

Most fans of The Challenge either love or hate Tori due to her continuous appearances on the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans blasted Tori’s return for the USA 2 spinoff on CBS.

It appears fans weren’t happy to see Da’Vonne replaced by Tori for the podcast, as commenters on the @challengeteaa Instagram post weighed in about the change.

“Of all the people they pick the girl who is one of the most hated females rn in the challenge saga lol,” one fan commented.

One commenter said it was the “Biggest downgrade imaginable,” and another claimed they “will not listen to another episode.”

“Man they hate the fans,” a commenter said, while another wrote, “This is actually awful” in response to the news.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

The Challenge: USA 2 begins Thursday, August 10, on CBS and will start with bi-weekly episodes for the spinoff before eventually airing just one new episode per week.

Tori is among six MTV stars appearing on the show alongside CBS reality TV stars. Other MTV stars include Johnny Bananas, Cory Wharton, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Mannion, and Amanda Garcia.

Interestingly, Tori and Amanda must have had some drama or issues during the filming of the spinoff, as they seemingly revealed in a social media battle. With Tori as one of the hosts for the podcast covering the show, it seems she’ll have an advantage in giving her side of things to listeners.

However, fans also have other Challenge podcasts out there to listen to. Among them are Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast as part of The Ringer’s Reality TV coverage and Challenge Mania Podcast hosted by Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski.

It’s also worth noting that Da’Vonne could still return as one of the podcast hosts. As of this report, there’s no word on whether she’s permanently done as a co-host or if this is a temporary change.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.