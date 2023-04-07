The Challenge alum Teck Holmes and Da’Vonne Rogers cast for new reality TV series The Boss or The Goat

The Challenge OG Teck “Money” Holmes and alum Da’Vonne Rogers are staying booked and busy as both are slated to appear in an upcoming reality TV series.

According to early speculation and details online, they’ll appear in an Amazon/FreeVee series featuring other notable reality TV stars.

That includes Amazing Race’s James Wallington, who appeared in The Challenge: USA spinoff on CBS, and Survivor’s Wendell Holland, who was previously rumored to be a potential Challenge cast member.

Cast members joining them will include 90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield, Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute, FBoy Island’s CJ Franco, and Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and The Traitors.

As of this writing, the tentative title for the series is The Boss or The Goat, but the show’s title could change before its release.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The details for the new series and cast members recently arrived via a Vevmo forum thread, which also suggests that filming got underway this week.

Da’Vonne Rogers, Teck Holmes, and other reality TV stars are filming new series

As mentioned, three reality TV stars who have appeared in some form of The Challenge will appear in the Amazon/FreeVee series called The Goat or The Boss.

Teck, who is among MTV OGs, originally appeared in The Real World: Hawaii before heading onto The Challenge. He recently returned for spinoff The Challenge: All Stars and again for Season 2 of the competition series on Paramount Plus.

Da’Vonne was a cast member on several seasons of Big Brother and two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, including Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds. She’s also appeared in MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 and is one of the co-hosts for MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Da’Vonne Rogers and Teck Holmes are rumored to be in the cast for a new reality series. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

More recently, James appeared in the debut season of The Challenge: USA, where he was eliminated in Episode 3 with Survivor’s Tasha Fox. The 33-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, initially won The Amazing Race 33 on CBS.

Based on the forum thread’s details, James is one of two alternates for the show, along with Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli.

Aside from the previously mentioned cast members, other reality TV stars on the show include: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards, Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York, The Circle’s Joey Sasso, Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed Hamilton, and The Bachelorette’s Joe Amabile and Tayshia Adams.

Additional details on the reality TV show’s premise are scarce. It’s also worth noting that another project was revealed weeks ago for E! called House of Villains, featuring Challenge legend Johnny Bananas among other notable reality TV villains.

Other recent news from The Challenge

As of this week, The Challenge has two 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations, with one of the spinoff shows and two cast members among the nominees. The annual awards show will be televised Sunday, May 7, on MTV, with voting currently open to fans.

Season 39 is TBA for MTV’s The Challenge, and World Championship episodes are arriving weekly on Paramount Plus. Rumors also suggest Season 2 of The Challenge: USA spinoff is in the works. This time around, it appears that cast members from MTV’s The Challenge will join stars from CBS. The first version solely featured CBS reality stars from Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

Lastly, two-time MTV Challenge winner and All Stars 3 champ Wes Bergmann revealed he and his wife Amanda are expecting Baby Bergmann. See the latest details, including messages from Wes’ Challenge castmates congratulating him on the big news.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.