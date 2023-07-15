The Challenge: USA 2’s Michaela Bradshaw hints at drama with her castmate

Fans of The Challenge will see Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw make her anticipated return to the competition series, albeit in a spinoff version on CBS.

She previously appeared in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies as a rookie, who was famously thrown into the first elimination due to creating her list believed to feature the names of veteran threats.

That led to an early exit for Michaela, who fans may have had high hopes for on the MTV show.

She didn’t return for Season 38, citing that her job situation was lucrative and that leaving to film the MTV show could hinder her career.

Based on a recent message from the former Survivor player, she may have had some drama with a specific cast member.

This report may contain minor spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff season.

Michaela hints at drama with her USA 2 castmate

Earlier this week, The Challenge: USA 2 trailer and cast photos hit the internet. Michaela was shown among the Survivor stars who will compete on the show, along with Michele Fitzgerald, Desi Williams, and more.

She posted another message to her Instagram Story, which a Challenge fan account screenshotted and reshared to their page.

“Good Lord Jesus,” Michaela wrote, continuing, “Please guard my mind, my mouth, and my thumbs leading up to and through the premiere of the show. Clothe me with humility and protect me from the spirit of pettiness that desires to take root in my soul.”

She asked in her prayer for help in being a “light to the world” and interestingly said, “Please orchestrate an opportunity for <you know who> to get lit up in a reunion.”

Michaela Bradshaw hints at issues a USA 2 castmate. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Michaela didn’t mention any specifics, although some fans speculate she might be referring to castmate Tori Deal. They were also castmates during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

In the premiere episode of that 37th season of MTV’s show, rookie Emy Alupei helped the veterans by finding out about Michaela’s list and reporting the details to Aneesa Ferreira and Tori. Later, Michaela found herself sent into elimination.

It’s worth noting that no reunion was held after The Challenge: USA’s first season, and it’s currently unknown if there will be one for the second season.

Michaela’s USA 2 castmates involved in an online spat

While Michaela’s feud with her castmate remains a mystery, another feud is in the open weeks ahead of the USA 2 premiere episode.

Monsters and Critics reported about Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal’s online feud, which erupted after USA 2’s trailer and cast photos were released earlier this week.

It started with Tori sharing cast photos on her Instagram, including a group photo of herself and the five other MTV stars on the show. However, she placed a clown face over Amanda’s in the picture.

That led to Amanda firing off several scathing tweets toward Tori, calling her names such as “loser” and “steroid injecting prostitute.”

Tori later reacted to those remarks indicating she might get a lawyer involved due to what she described as “defamation” and “libel” by her castmate.

The USA 2 trailer features Amanda yelling “I hate you” at someone off-screen, so it looks like there will be some drama among castmates when the season arrives!

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.