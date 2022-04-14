The Challenge and Real World alum Karamo Brown gets his own syndicated talk show

Former The Challenge and Real World star Karamo Brown appears on Queer Eye. Pic credit: Netflix

Several of The Real World and The Challenge OGs have gone on to big things in their careers since leaving the MTV shows, including actor Jamie Chung, WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

Brown, who appeared in MTV’s The Real World: Philadelphia and one season of The Challenge, will now host his very own talk show, which has been syndicated.

He recently shared the news with his friends and fans ahead of the show’s arrival on various TV stations in the fall.

Karamo announces he has daytime talk show on the way

Karamo Brown is well known for his time hosting Queer Eye on Netflix, but now he’ll have his own talk show. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the one-hour show called Karamo had been sold in 90 percent of the United States.

The show arrives from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, which also brought daytime syndicated shows, including The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry, and Maury.

Karamo will air on top stations in major cities around the country, including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, and WPHL Philadelphia.

In a tweet, the 41-year-old Karamo Brown shared his excitement over the upcoming show, saying he’s “so ready to have fun and help people!”

Friends, big news!!! I got my own daytime talk show coming this fall called ‘Karamo’ @KaramoShow I’m so ready to have fun and help people! pic.twitter.com/D0yB2H6Wmw Sign up for our newsletter! April 13, 2022

The new talk show was expected to replace Maury, which is ending its TV run after three decades. Brown was a frequent guest host on the show over the past several years. Word of the new show Karamo also arrives after news that the show Judge Jerry will be ending after three seasons.

Karamo comments on ‘biggest goal’ with talk show

In comments reported by Deadline, Karamo spoke about his show’s primary goal, which includes connecting with and helping others.

“My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing,” Brown said, per Deadline.

Fans of MTV’s The Real World may remember Karamo from The Real World: Philadelphia, which ran from September 2004 into March 2005. Among his castmates were Landon Lueck, Shavonda Billingslea, and M.J. Garrett.

He also competed on MTV’s The Challenge, appearing in the Inferno II season with castmates including Julie Stoffer and Rachel Robinson. Karamo was part of the Bad Ass Team and eliminated in Episode 6 by his former RW castmate, Landon.

Following the MTV shows, he appeared as a contributor or host on various television programs. They’ve included Are You the One: Second Chances, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Wendy Williams, and Queer Eye. In addition to his hosting work, Karamo is also an actor, producer, author, and activist.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.