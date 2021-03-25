Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Challenge: All Stars sneak peek footage shows competitors taking on Deep Blue Dive mission


deep blue dive mission from the challenge all stars spinoff
Competitors await teammates during the Deep Blue Dive mission on The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

When The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season arrives, the competitors won’t have things any easier than the cast members do on the regular seasons.

Based on trailers and teasers, the daily missions will be just as intense and grueling as the challenges featured on the regular season.

In recent footage revealed for the OGs spinoff season, the competitors will participate in Deep Blue Dive, which involves a combination and physical and mental abilities.

The Challenge: All Stars to feature Deep Blue Dive

In a recent segment on Good Morning America, The Challenge: All Stars cast members Mark Long and Ruthie Alcaide appeared for a quick chat about the upcoming spinoff show. During their interview, sneak peek footage was shown of Operation Deep Blue Dive, which will be one of the missions the competitors are involved with.

monsterscriticsreality

449 565

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know,...

View

Mar 25

4 2
Open
🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know, he has confirmed the split of #90day couple Mike and Natalie. Despite Mike calling off their wedding at literally the very last minute, the couple was married on April 15, 2020, in Clallam County, Washington. But it should come as no surprise to #90DayFiance fans that Mike and Natalie didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary given their volatile relationship. However, fans seem a bit split over whether Mike was the villain. After Mike posted a recent cryptic IG post (see #linkinbio!) many fans said it was uncalled for, especially given the recent episode that showed Mike brutally dumping Natalie. However, others praised him for getting out of the relationship and finding happiness. What say you? Good guy or bad guy here? 🤔 (📸: TLC) ——————— #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall #unclebeau #mikeandnatalie #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancénews #natalieandmike #natalieandmike90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance

🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know, he has confirmed the split of #90day couple Mike and Natalie.

Despite Mike calling off their wedding at literally the very last minute, the couple was married on April 15, 2020, in Clallam County, Washington. But it should come as no surprise to #90DayFiance fans that Mike and Natalie didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary given their volatile relationship.

However, fans seem a bit split over whether Mike was the villain. After Mike posted a recent cryptic IG post (see #linkinbio!) many fans said it was uncalled for, especially given the recent episode that showed Mike brutally dumping Natalie. However, others praised him for getting out of the relationship and finding happiness.

What say you? Good guy or bad guy here? 🤔

(📸: TLC)
———————
#tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall #unclebeau #mikeandnatalie #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancénews #natalieandmike #natalieandmike90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance ...

4 2

Mark Long explains the mission shown in the clip (below). It involves teams having to solve a math equation, and then a competitor swims to retrieve a box underwater with the correct answer on it. Once that box is brought back, the team moves on to solving the next equation.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Alton Williams is doing the swimming and diving in the footage as his various teammates cheer him on. Beth Stolarczyk is shown back on land providing her expertise and leadership to solve the math equation.

While the exact format for All Stars is unknown, it is known that there will be daily challenges, voting, and eliminations. In addition, a final will take place with $500,000 on the line for one winner. That should up the ante for many of the competitors who haven’t competed on The Challenge in years.

Mark and Ruthie shared what to expect with All Stars

During the segment, the GMA hosts mentioned that it had been a while since Mark and Ruthie have competed on The Challenge. The 43-year-old Ruthie, who appeared on Real World: Hawaii in 1999, was asked what viewers can expect to see on the spinoff season.

“You know a lot of people think that we have to be in wheelchairs by now, but no. We’re competing and doing things that the kids are doing these days. They’re gonna see us like really holding our own and you know, showing off,” Ruthie shared.

It’s been over 10 years since The Godfather of reality TV Mark Long has competed on The Challenge. The 49-year-old two-time Challenge champ was asked if his veteran experience gave him an edge in preparing for the All Stars season.

“I think we trained a little bit differently. It was more balanced training. You know, just holding your breath, climbing weird objects outside. So we knew it wasn’t gonna be a tug-o-war every day. I think my experience will play in, but I’m not really a veteran in this case. I”m basically the same age as a lot of these folks, and it gets serious,” he revealed.

“There’s laughing. There’s crying. There’s alliances. There’s voting off. It gets nasty. It’s everything a great competition show should be,” Mark added.

Based on Mark and Ruthie’s comments, along with the various footage that’s been revealed, it appears The Challenge spinoff season will deliver much of what fans of the MTV reality series have enjoyed over the years.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+.

Matt Couden
Latest posts by Matt Couden (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
the challenge season 36 episode 4 preview features double agents dark cave mission
The Challenge Season 36, Episode 4 preview: Double Agents teaser reveals tricky mission in dark cave
the challenge total madness episode 13 tonight
Who got sent home from The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 13 tonight? Elimination brings major drama
lolo jones on the challenge double agents episode 8
Lolo Jones celebrates winning World Championship: The Challenge castmates, sports stars react
amanda garcia the challenge receives fan backlash for halloween post
Amanda Garcia of The Challenge receives backlash for ‘inappropriate’ Halloween post with son
the challenge 36 amber martinez shares details of double agents alliance and plan against tori deal
The Challenge 36: Amber Martinez comments on Double Agents alliance, plan to take out Tori Deal
the challenge double agents rookie dealing with online bullying and death threats
The Challenge: Double Agents rookie says she’s dealing with online bullying, received death threats
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x