The Challenge: All Stars promo clip debuts during March Madness with new scenes

As fans were enjoying the NCAA Tournament games of March Madness 2021, a brand new promotional clip for The Challenge: All Stars began popping up on screens.

Among the viewers who saw the commercial make its debut were none other than The Challenge star Mark Long, an executive producer and competitor on All Stars.

The ad differs slightly from the longer All Stars trailer which recently arrived, as it features some new scenes that hadn’t been shown yet.

New promotional clip for The Challenge: All Stars

Last week, the official trailer for The Challenge: All Stars debuted online, much to the delight of fans of MTV’s reality competition series. It showed off the 22 competitors who will battle in daily challenges, eliminations, and presumably a final event for some serious prize money.

While that trailer was over a minute long, a shorter promotion clip showed up on CBS in the past several days. It checked in at just around 20 seconds or so.

While much shorter, it had a female voiceover and a few new scenes that hadn’t been shown in the longer trailer. That included the competitors exiting what could be their Challenge house and a scene with cast members in the woods or a forest area with host TJ Lavin.

“When legends clash…The past comes back…with a vengeance,” the female voiceover says.

Another scene showed former Real World: Hawaii star Ruthie Alcaide calling out Real World: Austin star Nehemiah Clark for possibly cheating or lying. Could this be due to an alliance in the house or something else?

Then there was a scene with a disappointed TJ asking a competitor if they were quitting. That may have been during a nighttime elimination event.

“These monsters are gonna eat each other alive,” Ace Amerson is shown saying during a confessional interview before the promo closed out.

Mark Long shares promo clip during NCAA Tournament

The Challenge OG Mark Long will be among the 22 competitors on All Stars. While he originally worked to bring this show to life and wanted to host and/or produce, he’ll also be vying for the prize money.

Over the past few days, Mark appeared to be enjoying some college basketball as part of the NCAA Tournament when he caught the promo ad on television. He tweeted it out for fans on Saturday.

“Look whose commercial popped up today on @cbs during the @marchmadness #NCAATournament2021 #CBS,” he tweeted along with a video of the clip.

The shorter promotional clip is the third video to arrive in promotion of the show. Originally there was a very short All Stars teaser clip that simply announced the show. It featured six cast members’ names inscribed on an All Stars helmet.

The longer trailer arrived this past Tuesday and featured a more in-depth look at the spinoff, while the shorter clip arrived as the NCAA Tournament games were shown in the past few days.

As of this report, the full-length All Stars trailer has racked up over 4.6 million views on YouTube, showing just how popular the new series should be with The Challenge fans of all ages.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.