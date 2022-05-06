The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast members reveal which castmates they’re most excited to see

Jordan Wiseley appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: All Stars 3. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

With 24 OGs returning for The Challenge: All Stars 3, some cast members have intertwined pasts, whether they’ve been Road Rules or Real World castmates or had friendships from MTV’s competition series.

Some have even been rivals and may be open to putting their feuds to rest when competing on All Stars 3.

In a brand new promotional video, many of the cast members reveal which individuals they’re looking forward to seeing. Some look forward to their former castmates, while others have different agendas.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 video features OGs looking forward to castmates

Wes Bergmann makes his return to a version of The Challenge for the third season of the All Stars spinoff. He said he’s most excited to see two specific individuals in the cast in a new promo video. They’re none other than Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, his castmates on The Real World: Austin.

“There’s a lot of people here who hate their people on their first season, and it’s because they’re bad, bad people,” Wes shared.

Meanwhile, Wes’ RW castmate had a much different answer that had nothing to do with seeing Wes or Melinda, the latter of whom he ran the All Stars 2 final with.

“There’s a few people that I’m excited to see, but mostly the single women,” Nehemiah revealed.

Derrick Kosinski said he’s been keeping in touch with his fellow members of “The Triangle,” Mark Long and Brad Fiorenza. For Mark Long, he’s amped up about getting to see a few rookies for the spinoff, namely Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wiseley.

“They may be veterans on the other show, but on the All Stars show, they’re rookies, but they’re great players, and I’m super excited to play with them,” Mark said in praising his newest castmates.

Jordan comments on returning to see RW castmate Nia Moore

Wes, Nehemiah, and Melinda aren’t the only Real World castmates who will reunite on All Stars 3. The Real World: Portland’s Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore, who have quite the past, will also reunite.

“I’m really excited to get to play with Nia again,” Jordan shared, adding, “You know we had a very rocky start, but we’ve grown tremendously in our relationship and I’m really excited to showcase that.”

Nia’s past with Jordan included that infamous incident during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, where both cast members reached the final. However, while the finalists stayed at a location ahead of the final, things got heated, with Nia calling Jordan and Sarah names and then inappropriately touching Jordan.

That resulted in her getting kicked off the show ahead of the final, leaving teammate Leroy Garrett without a partner. Luckily, his ex Theresa Gonzalez was brought in to partner with him for the final.

Meanwhile, Nia has spoken about how she’s mended relationships with her former RW castmates, including Jordan, so it should be interesting to see how they interact on All Stars 3.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.