The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers reveal who won the final for spinoff’s second season

A total of 10 competitors finished the final of The Challenge: All Stars’ first season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Over the past several weeks, The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers have shown which cast members are part of the spinoff, who went home via elimination, and ultimately which competitors made it to the final.

Now, spoilers have arrived to let fans know who has won that final for the second season of the spinoff series coming to Paramount Plus.

For those who don’t want to be surprised when watching All Stars 2 episodes, read on for more details about the results.

Who won The Challenge: All Stars 2 season?

The Challenge: All Stars 2 was filming in Cancun, Mexico, for the past several months, with a total of 24 cast members from the start. They consisted of former Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat stars who debuted on MTV and went on The Challenge.

After a series of eliminations whittled down the number of competitors to 10, it was time to run the latest final. The All Stars 2 final included multiple cast members with championships on their resumes, including Darrell Taylor, Brad Fiorenza, Jodi Weatherton, and Nehemiah Clark.

The first season saw former Road Rules star Yes Duffy cross the finish line first. He also had the highest score for his combined points across all legs of the final. With that, Yes was crowned the sole winner of All Stars 1 and received $500,000.

Based on the latest spoiler update (below), there wasn’t just one winner for the second season, which should make many fans happy.

Winners add to their histories on The Challenge

With the All Stars 2 win, MJ Garrett, 41, adds to his Challenge resume, which included three regular seasons of the MTV show.

He was part of the winning Rookies team on The Gauntlet 2. All Stars 2 castmate Jodi Weatherton, All Stars 1 cast member Alton Williams, Susie Meister, and Landon Lueck were among his teammates.

Based on his Challenge Wiki page, MJ had won or earned over $26,000 in prize money for his previous time on The Challenge. Most likely, the prize money he won on All Stars 2 blows that away.

Along with MJ, All Stars 1 cast member Jonna Mannion is also a winner. It makes for the first time that Jonna has won a season, regular or spinoff. She competed on five seasons, including Battle of the Exes II, alongside her ex-boyfriend Zach Nichols.

Jonna was also one of the finalists in All Stars’ first season. She proved herself to be one of the top competitors as she not only completed the final but tied with KellyAnne Judd for third place.

Now Jonna can add Challenge champion to her resume, which is going to make many of her biggest fans happy to see.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA for 2021 on Paramount Plus. Season 1 episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus.