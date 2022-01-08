The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers: Episode 10 trailer reveals TJ’s grueling final as OGs deal with injuries

Ayanna Mackins and Teck Holmes participate in The Challenge: All Stars 2 final in Cancun, Mexico. Pic credit: Paramount+

When it comes to The Challenge finals, the various physical and mental tasks and feats of endurance involved are no joke. It appears many of the same intense objectives will face the All Stars 2 cast members in TJ’s final in Cancun.

The trailer for The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 10, reveals several tasks that competitors will be enduring as they battle for that $500,000 in prize money.

This report will contain spoilers for All Stars 2, up through Episode 9 of the spinoff series on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 10 trailer shows off TJ’s final

TJ Lavin’s finals on The Challenge typically involve tests of mental and physical endurance that push competitors to their limits as they attempt to arrive at the finish line first and cash in on that grand prize money.

In All Stars Season 1, competitors had to do many tough tasks that have become synonymous with The Challenge. That included eating disgusting foods such as those fiery hot Carolina Reapers, running, biking, canoeing, hiking, and of course, solving several puzzles.

Based on the All Stars 2, Episode 10 trailer, it looks like many of those tasks and some new ones will face the cast members in Cancun, Mexico. Additionally, a few competitors are mentioning their injury situations.

“Today is the day to get it done,” TJ Lavin says in a voiceover that kicks off the trailer. From there, cast members are biking, running, solving puzzles, and even searching in a dark cave with flashlights.

The footage reveals several potential injuries situations. In All Stars 2, Episode 9, viewers learned that Janelle Casaneve was battling a back injury. That could come into play in the final.

“My muscles are cramping. My legs are hurting,” Janelle says after she’s shown lying on the ground.

In another scene, Melinda Collins appears to be sitting on the ground and wearing a knee or leg brace as Nehemiah Clark tries to help her.

“This is going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,” TJ also says in the trailer. Fans have heard those words before and know TJ’s never kidding when he says that.

Which All Stars 2 cast members made it to the final?

One more daily challenge and elimination event in Episode 9 officially determined the finalists. Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins won in the Make the Connection daily challenge.

They had already won the Episode 8 elimination, giving them a Lifeshield and automatic entry into the final. However, they also saved Teck “Money” Holmes and Ayanna Mackins, giving them a spot in the final.

Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton were disqualified in the daily challenge due to Brad not following the rules and ripping apart boxes, rather than untying knotted ropes to open them. That automatically sent them into elimination.

Later, the voting, which four cast members did and involved a tiebreaker, ended up sending Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casaneve in as their opponents.

Darrell and Janelle would edge out Brad and Jodi in the elimination called Smash House. That was where one competitor smashed objects in a room, and another had to take the broken pieces they passed through a hole and put them through a smaller hole which dumped out into a container.

In the end, Darrell and Janelle had just two more pounds worth of weight in their container to get the victory. That got them into the All Stars 2 final.

Jonna Mannion is also in the final. She and Darrell are the only Season 1 OGs to return to the All Stars 2 final. The Real World: Cancun star is teaming up with her partner MJ Garrett, as it looks to be a teammate situation based on the trailer. MJ and Jonna were the only competitors to go through the All Stars 2 season without ever competing in an Arena elimination.

Fans can see which team wins the All Stars 2 final when Episode 10 officially arrives on Thursday, January 13 on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.