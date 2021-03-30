The Bachelor’s Marylynn Sienna opens up about racism after Matt James’ controversial season

Marylynn Sienna spoke out about her feelings regarding racism on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marylynn Sienna opened up about her experiences with racism after Season 25 of ABC’s The Bachelor where the issue played a very important part in Matt James‘ season.

In a passionate Instagram post, the former contestant pleaded with her followers to stop hate against Asians and to end all forms of racism.

Within the caption of her post, Marylynn wrote the following powerful message.

“This was extremely hard for me to share, but I hope my vulnerability can make an impact. Unfortunately, this is just a small glimpse into and only a fraction of the amount of racism I’ve dealt with in my life.

“This is just the most superficial layer of all the pain I’ve felt and am beginning to verbalize,” she explained.

The post included 10 slides where Marylynn’s candor regarding what she has experienced was difficult to read.

Marylynn expressed her frustration

The former Bachelor star wrote, “Sometimes when I am living my human experiences and some person can look at me and say its because I’m Asian that I do this or that, it baffles me. It hurts me and breaks me. The assumptions and stereotypes must end.”

“I encounter these types of situations on a daily basis. What does this tell me? It tells me that racism is still alive in the deepest subconscious layers of American culture due to centuries of white supremacy. Covert racism is still racism. Please educate yourself on what this means. I am sharing my most vulnerable parts with you, are you hearing me?” she continued.

Marylynn is not afraid of confronting someone when they are wrong

Marylynn found herelf going head-to-head with Victoria Larson in the second episode of Matt James’ season. Victoria accused Marylynn of being “manipulative” and “toxic.” Victoria claimed she slept on the couch because of Marylynn.

“[Marylynn] accidentally finds herself, early on, in one of the big feuds,” Harrison said in a video teaser which aired in December 2020. “Some unexpected roommate drama. That’s all I’m gonna say. But how does it end? You’ll find out.”

Victoria told not only her castmates but Matt as well. He confronted Marylynn who denied Victoria’s allegations. Marylynn apologized to Victoria and acknowledged her feelings. Victoria took her apology as admitting she was guilty and claimed the two women were like “oil and vinegar.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.