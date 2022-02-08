The Bachelor’s Lyndsey Windham accuses Clayton Echard of lying in his public apology: ‘You knew, and you kept her’

The Bachelor’s Lyndsey Windham alleged Clayton Echard knew about Shanae Ankney’s mental health comments. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Clayton Echard has been accused of lying by one of his eliminated contestants, Lyndsey Windham.

Lyndsey said that Clayton was aware of Shanae Ankney’s comments on mental health and chose to keep her on the show anyway.

Lyndsey Windham claims Clayton Echard is lying about how much he knew

In a viral TikTok posted after her elimination from the show, Lyndsey implied Clayton’s apology to Elizabeth Corrigan did not tell the full story.

Lyndsey took issue with a line in Clayton’s posted apology claiming that he would have sent Shanae home immediately if he had known the gravity of the statements that she was making.

Lyndsey alleged that not only did Clayton know, but she herself had told him exactly what was going on in the house as early as the night of the Baywatch date.

After Clayton sat Lyndsey down to ask about Shanae’s claims that she was being bullied, Lyndsey got real about what was really happening behind the scenes.

“I explained to him [Clayton] word-for-word that I would never want anyone to feel bullied, however, when someone is mocking and making fun of someone’s mental disabilities, that’s crossing the line, and I don’t wanna surround myself with people like that,” Lyndsey said in the video.

Clayton Echard kept Shanae Ankney even after he was confronted by the house

Even after Clayton was confronted by a group of the women about Shanae in last night’s episode, he chose to send Lyndsey and several others home in favor of keeping the season villain.

“At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason and no hard feelings,” Lyndsey said. “However, you knew, and you kept her.”

She also took to Instagram to air her frustration with The Bachelor. In a brutal goodbye post to the season, she wrote. “I didn’t shed a single tear after crying the majority of the season. I felt like I didn’t even know Clayton, and that was the hardest part.”

She also showed her true feelings about Shanae’s infamous ‘apology’ with an Instagram story reading, “Why TF is she standing up there like she’s the freaking bachelorette.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey is not the only contestant to take issue with how Clayton handled the drama surrounding Shanae. Sierra Jackson also memorably called out Clayton for not listening to the rest of the women when they tried to warn him.

Clayton has yet to respond to Lyndsey’s claim but has promised to take accountability for his actions at the Women Tell All special.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.