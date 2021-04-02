The Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson gives birth and welcomes her ‘little angel’ into the world

Krystal Nielson introduces the world to her newborn. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Former Bachelor contestant Krystal Nielson revealed that she gave birth and is excited to show off pictures of her newborn to the world.

Krystal uploaded an Instagram post on Thursday, April 1 announcing the big news to her fans.

In the pic, Krystal and her boyfriend Miles Bowles kiss as their baby rests bundled up in Krystal’s arms.

“Our little Angel is here,” she captioned the post.

While she hasn’t announced her baby’s name yet, she did capitalize the “A” in “Angel” so she may be giving fans a hint at her baby’s potential name.

She also has been keeping fans updated following the healthy birth.

She uploaded a picture from her hospital room on Friday, April 2 announcing that it would be their last day in the hospital and that they would be bringing their baby girl home the next day.

In the pic, Krystal lays in the hospital bed holding her newborn in frame for everyone to admire.

She captioned the pic, “Taking in this new perspective. [heart eyes emoji] Today we get discharged from the hospital and get to take @glitterbaby2021 home to meet her brothers! [two dog emojis] Any tips on how to best introduce baby to your fur babies??”

She has also created an Instagram account for her newborn titled Glitter Baby where she will likely post most of the updates on her first child as they come along.

When was Krystal’s baby born?

Even though Krystal uploaded the pics on April 1, she actually gave birth the day prior to the announcement.

Krystal reveals to People that she gave birth to her baby girl on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:17 PM PST. She gave birth at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California.

Additionally, her baby girl was born at 6 lbs and 3.5 oz and 18 inches long.

“She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel,” Krystal and Miles told the outlet.

Krystal’s pregnancy came as a shock to Bachelor Nation

When the 33-year-old announced that she was pregnant, many members of Bachelor Nation were stunned by the news.

Not only had Krystal been with Miles for only one month in the public eye, but it came less than a year after she divorced Chris Randone.

Krystal had met Chris on the summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise. Krystal and Chris were one of the successful couples that left the island engaged.

They tied the knot in June of 2019 but ended up filing for divorce a little over a year later.

Krystal was able to move on from Chris quickly as she announced her relationship in October 2020 and her pregnancy the following month in November 2020.

She then moved in with Miles in January 2021 ahead of their newborn’s arrival.

Fortunately, Krystal and Miles are happy together with a new addition to their family.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.