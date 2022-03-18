The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi did ‘find love after all’ with Serene Russell

Genevieve Parisi and Serene Russell reunited and gushed about their friendship. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Two of Clayton Echard’s former contestants may not have left the show with a fiance, but they are still walking away with love.

Fan-favorites Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi formed a bond on The Bachelor and have remained close following the season.

The two stunned in a set of glamorous photos at The Bachelor finale and shared a look into what they are getting up to off-screen.

Genevieve Parisi and Serene Russell reunited for The Bachelor finale

Both Genevieve and Serene returned to the After the Final Rose live special to see how their ex-boyfriend’s journey would end. Despite their heartbreaking splits from Clayton, the pair were all smiles as they cuddled up for a photo at the event.

They wrapped their arms around one another’s waists and leaned in close. Genevieve sported a light pink dress and white clutch, while Serene opted for a black dress and matching strappy heels.

“Maybe we did find love after all,” Genevieve captioned the shot.

“Sister [heart emoji],” Serene wrote back in the comment section. Fellow contestants Susie Evans and Mara Agrait jumped in to offer their love.

Genevieve Parisi and Serene Russell met up with Abigail Heringer

The two reunited once again as they met up for a meal with Bachelor in Paradise alum Abigail Heringer.

“new friends,” Abigail captioned the post of the three women arm-in-arm. Abigail and Serene matched in ripped jeans while Genevieve donned a short black dress.

The fast friends weren’t quite done yet as they met up once again for a more casual hangout in an Instagram story captioned, “breakfast club.”

Serene and Genevieve each struck a pose as they paused for a mirror selfie to document the occasion.

Serene then shared another update as the two jammed out to the radio while driving in the car. The two leaned their heads together and danced along as they got into the song.

Bachelor Nation is rooting for Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi to go to Paradise

The two were both eliminated by Clayton while on The Bachelor, but fans haven’t quite gotten enough of the pair yet.

Bachelor viewers have been keeping tabs on the two women for any sign that they plan to make a return to the franchise. Some fans even wondered if Genevieve’s bikini pic could be a clue.

Serene Russell also recently showed off her fit physique in a bikini throwback photo.

Fans of the pair will have to wait and see if the two decide to brave the franchise again.

