The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins announces baby girl with wife Jess Clarke

Ben Higgins and his wife, Jess Clarke, have expanded their family.

The former Bachelor lead is now a girl dad after the couple welcomed their first child.

They celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November and are embarking on parenthood together.

Ben and Jessica announced they were expecting in August, teasing baby Higgins would arrive in February.

A few weeks ago, the couple shared maternity photos as they prepared for the arrival of their new little one.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Their baby girl is here, and they will begin the next chapter of their lives.

Ben Higgins announces birth of daughter

Former Bachelor lead Ben Higgins took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he was a father.

He praised the nurses and doctors caring for them and confirmed that Jess and the baby were doing well.

He wrote, “Update and more to come but baby girl Higgins has entered the world. She is healthy. @jessclarke_ is doing so well. I don’t yet have words for what just happened but the update right now is we have a daughter and Jess is recovering so well. The nurses and doctors who cared for us should be lifted high. Also I am biased but God spent a little more time on our baby girl because she’s real beautiful! This beauty will be revealed soon but first she needs a bath.”

Ben’s photo shows his and Jess’ emotions when they welcomed their daughter.

He also promised more was to come. He was giving a quick update, likely to announce the exciting news that appeared to have happened recently.

Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke’s relationship timeline

Ben Higgins was the Bachelor lead for Season 20 of the ABC show.

He initially appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, but it didn’t end with love for him.

However, he was engaged to Lauren Bushnell during his Bachelor season. The couple lasted from 2015 through 2017 before they ultimately split.

A little over a year later, he met Jess Clarke and began a relationship. The couple became engaged in 2020. They married on November 13, 2021.

The couple currently resides in Denver, Colorado. Ben has moved into a more private life than during his time within Bachelor Nation.

There are likely to be more updates about the birth of his baby girl, including a photo of her after she gets the bath he mentioned in his announcement.

Congratulations to Ben and Jess on the birth of their baby girl!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.