The Bachelor fans aren’t impressed with Grant Ellis’ music promotion

Grant Ellis has just started his journey to find love, and the New Jersey native has already fumbled.

On The Bachelor’s premiere day, the former basketball player released new music on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and other music apps.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Grant has been plugging his musical talents since before the show even started.

But now, with The Bachelor season in full swing, it seems like it’s all he talks about.

Well, music and basketball, anyway.

While several of the women on his season seem smitten with Grant when they hear him belt out a new song, the viewers are less than impressed, and they’ve been speaking out about it.

The Bachelor viewers speak out about Grant’s constant self-promotion

In the past, The Bachelor cast have been criticized for using their new fame to launch influencer careers, but in most cases, they didn’t do it out loud on the show.

Now, with Grant Ellis, he’s shameless about promoting his music, which many feel is the same thing.

One even took to X to complain, writing, “Why is ABC letting Grant launch his music/soundcloud career for free lol.”

Why is ABC letting Grant launch his music/soundcloud career for free lol #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WL4DU5q0q3 — Chloë Mesogitis (@ChloeMesogitis) February 4, 2025

It’s too bad the network won’t answer that because it’s clearly rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

Another called out Grant’s constant singing, writing, “Grant is type of person who would sing at his own wedding.”

Grant is type of person who would sing at his own wedding #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/50sAYpUOOP — Close Your Legs To Married Men. (@FoodBruhh) February 4, 2025

It didn’t stop there.

Grant is drawing comparisons to other TV shows, but not in a good way.

“grant singing on the bachelor gives the same vibe as will schuester signing thong song on glee and i can’t elaborate anymore,” a viewer said.

grant singing on the bachelor gives the same vibe as will schuester signing thong song on glee and i can’t elaborate anymore #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MjPg1tPYjh — carmen (@gldnh0ur) February 4, 2025

Grant Ellis is popular, but not everyone loves him

During premiere week, it seemed that The Bachelor viewers were loving Grant Ellis and for good reason. After all, he is tall, good looking, charming and respectful of women.

But after this week, as Grant tried to sing his way into everyone’s hearts, it turns out that some are starting to see past the exterior and just aren’t that impressed with the basketball-star-turned-day-trader.

One viewer even suggested that Grant gave her “the ick.”

There’s so much chatter about the new Bachelor star on X, but after the second episode, it’s a lot more negative than positive.

Some have even suggested that he may not be there for the right reasons. One even said that he was giving “player” vibes and worried that he wasn’t really looking to find his person.

call me crazy but grant gives player, not looking for something serious vibes and I now keep getting the ick#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4CFW7k9CjS — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) February 4, 2025

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.